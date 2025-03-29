MSU’s Jaden Akins is living up to it all in his final collegiate games

Michigan State guard Jaden Akins (3) celebrates 71-63 win over New Mexico at the Second Round of NCAA tournament at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on Sunday, March 23, 2025. (Photo by © Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Michigan State’s Elite Eight squad has three players in their final season of eligibility, but only one of them has spent all of his years of eligibility in East Lansing: Jaden Akins. The Farmington, Michigan native - who has a well-known childhood photo expressing his desire to play for the Spartans some day - knows that his dream (that has become reality) can end at any point in this one and done event. Akins is playing like a true senior leader. “It means a lot,” Akins said prior to the start of the NCAA Tournament. “I don't take it for granted to be playing in the tournament. We definitely are all excited to be here and ready to go. I feel like Jase (Richardson) and Jeremy (Fears Jr.), (these are) the moments they live for, and they're ready for it. I just told them, keep doing what they do.”

After a difficult night against the Bryant Bulldogs that resulted in 11 points on 4-for-15 shooting, Akins has been able to come through in big moments for the second-seeded Spartans against both No. 10 New Mexico and No. 6 Ole Miss. Last Sunday against the Lobos, MSU’s senior leader provided a team-high 16 points while shooting 7-for-11 from the field. The biggest make of them all was when Akins broke a tie at 51 by hitting a pull-up three-pointer as the shot clock was dwindling down. After that moment, Michigan State led the final seven minutes of the game. “I feel like it was pretty big, just giving us the lead,” Akins said after that game about the shot. “It gave us some momentum. I think they called a timeout, so that just gave us a lot of confidence. It felt good. I ain't been shooting good, so it just felt good to be efficient.” Then in the Sweet 16 against Ole Miss, Akins scored eight of his 13 points in the second half, including two massive free throws that turned a two-point lead into four with 26 seconds left. Akins also put MSU ahead for good by finishing in the paint with 1:27 to go, despite some tight defense from the Rebels.