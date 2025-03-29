Low-key Fidler moments lead to high impact results

In a year that hasn't gone as planned on individual level, Jaden Akins has performed in critical moments.
Coen Carr continues to show his game is more than just high-flying highlight reels.
Frankie Fidler has been exactly what the Spartans have need him to be down the stretch of the season.
Chris Beard's game plan - and jedi-mind tricks - nearly worked a second time against Tom Izzo.
Despite another slow start, Michigan State defeated Ole Miss in the Sweet 16. Team captain Tre Holloman stepped up late.
