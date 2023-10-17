Despite Michigan State's 18-point collapse this past Saturday at Rutgers, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Jay Johnson is satisfied with the way the Spartans have regrouped and refocused ahead of its rivalry game with Michigan this coming weekend.

The No. 2-ranked Wolverines pose many difficult matchup problems for the Spartans, but Johnson is looking forward to the challenge.

"Certainly excited and pleased with how our guys have bounced back after Saturday," Johnson said on Tuesday. "We've had a good couple of days of practice. Obviously, we've got a great opportunity and great challenge for us coming this week (against Michigan), but excited there."

Johnson is well aware of the turnover, miscues and discipline issues that have plagued the Spartans during MSU's current four-game losing streak. Johnson, interim head coach Harlon Barnett and the coaching staff are still trying to find a way to fix those problems, while also reiterating the importance of the small details in each play.

"Where we're at offensively, the focus is still where it needs to be, and obviously that part is taking care of the ball," Johnson mentioned. "We haven't been to where we need to be in that level and everyone knows that, and that continues to be our focus as we practice. And the other thing that our guys, that we've really been trying to do for a long time and I feel like we're making some good progress, is really the process of each play. That's where it comes for us.

"Of the things that you can control as a player, there's a lot of things that are uncontrolled — you don't know how the defense is going to align, what they're going to do — but there are things that you can control, as far as your alignment, your footwork, your hand placement, your eye discipline. So, those continually, at each one of our positions, has to be the focal point. Coach Barnett is preaching that, and we're all preaching that, and that needs to continue to climb to a new level. We're making definite progress in there, and I'm pleased with the approach of the guys, but that has really been our focus."

Johnson went on to discuss many topics, including getting more in depth about Michigan, the quarterback position, how the staff has dealt with the turmoil within the program this season and more.