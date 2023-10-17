Michigan State OC Jay Johnson on UM: 'Great challenge and opportunity'
Despite Michigan State's 18-point collapse this past Saturday at Rutgers, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Jay Johnson is satisfied with the way the Spartans have regrouped and refocused ahead of its rivalry game with Michigan this coming weekend.
The No. 2-ranked Wolverines pose many difficult matchup problems for the Spartans, but Johnson is looking forward to the challenge.
"Certainly excited and pleased with how our guys have bounced back after Saturday," Johnson said on Tuesday. "We've had a good couple of days of practice. Obviously, we've got a great opportunity and great challenge for us coming this week (against Michigan), but excited there."
Johnson is well aware of the turnover, miscues and discipline issues that have plagued the Spartans during MSU's current four-game losing streak. Johnson, interim head coach Harlon Barnett and the coaching staff are still trying to find a way to fix those problems, while also reiterating the importance of the small details in each play.
"Where we're at offensively, the focus is still where it needs to be, and obviously that part is taking care of the ball," Johnson mentioned. "We haven't been to where we need to be in that level and everyone knows that, and that continues to be our focus as we practice. And the other thing that our guys, that we've really been trying to do for a long time and I feel like we're making some good progress, is really the process of each play. That's where it comes for us.
"Of the things that you can control as a player, there's a lot of things that are uncontrolled — you don't know how the defense is going to align, what they're going to do — but there are things that you can control, as far as your alignment, your footwork, your hand placement, your eye discipline. So, those continually, at each one of our positions, has to be the focal point. Coach Barnett is preaching that, and we're all preaching that, and that needs to continue to climb to a new level. We're making definite progress in there, and I'm pleased with the approach of the guys, but that has really been our focus."
Johnson went on to discuss many topics, including getting more in depth about Michigan, the quarterback position, how the staff has dealt with the turmoil within the program this season and more.
A switch at quarterback and other personnel notes
Johnson, Barnett and the staff decided to make a switch at quarterback for the game against the Scarlet Knights. Redshirt freshman Katin Houser replaced redshirt junior Noah Kim in the starting lineup.
While Houser didn't exactly stuff the stat sheet, he played a solid game in the first start of his young career. In wet conditions, Houser completed 18 of his 29 passes (62%) for 133 yards and scored three total touchdowns (two passing). He also did not turn the ball over (despite a couple of close calls). Johnson was happy with the way Houser handled the situation.
"Certainly happy with Katin and his approach to last Saturday," Johnson said about Houser. "At the time, we made the change (at quarterback), we felt that's what our team needed — (we) needed a little bit of a spark and a different approach. He had certainly done well through training camp. He, even when Noah (Kim) was a starter, had certainly taken advantage of the reps and continued to grow and develop. So, very pleased with Katin.
"I think he did what we asked him to do. I thought he managed the game well. I thought he put the ball in play how it needed to be put in play, and so I think those are your highlights for that. Certainly, obviously, in your first start and he's still obviously very young in his career, has to grow and he certainly knows that. But I was really pleased with what he did and how he handled the situation, and so, excited about him."
Johnson went on to say that he just asked Houser to "run the play" against Rutgers and that he had "good control of what he was doing." Moving forward, Johnson is hoping things start to slow down even more for Houser as he gets more comfortable in his new starting role, and he noted that of course there were some plays against the Scarlet Knights that "have to improve" as the season progresses.
Additionally, Johnson said Houser is generally "pretty intense," but that he was "cool in chaos" against Rutgers. As a vocal leader, Johnson said Houser was "very solid" in last weekend's contest.
While Kim and Houser are a "little bit different" in terms of their playing styles, Johnson noted there are "a lot of similarities" between the two. According to Johnson, the game plan didn't change "a terrible, high amount" despite the switch at quarterback.
Johnson also echoed what Barnett said immediately following the loss to Rutgers regarding the status of Kim. He is "banged up," but progressing, and is currently "day-to-day." Had Houser needed to come out at any point during the game last Saturday, it would have actually been true freshman Sam Leavitt who would have come in as the backup quarterback due to Kim's ailment.
Speaking of Leavitt, Johnson has been really impressed by the first-year player thus far.
"I'm excited about Sam," Johnson said about Leavitt. "He's done some very positive things. He's taken advantage of some of the opportunities he's had in practice, and he's really a talented young man. I look forward to him to continue to grow."
