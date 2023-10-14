Michigan State traveled to Piscataway, New Jersey to take on Rutgers on Saturday and walked away with its fourth-straight loss of the 2023 season. The Scarlet Knights won by a final score of 27-24. On a rainy afternoon, interim head coach Harlon Barnett looked poised to earn his first win at the helm, but Michigan State blew an 18-point fourth-quarter lead and took yet another defeat.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GaW5hbC4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1hhaXJTS1hyaWci PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9YYWlyU0tYcmlnPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1p Y2hpZ2FuIFN0YXRlIEZvb3RiYWxsIChATVNVX0Zvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01TVV9Gb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTcx MzI3NDQxMzM5NzczMzYxMD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVy IDE0LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Redshirt freshman quarterback Katin Houser earned the first start of his career, replacing redshirt junior Noah Kim in the lineup. Rutgers won the coin toss and elected to defer to the second half, so Houser and Michigan State received the ball first. It did not take the Spartans long to find the end zone, as Houser led a 14-play, 75-yard drive that resulted in a 13-yard touchdown pass from Houser to wide receiver Montorie Foster Jr. MSU took an early 7-0 lead with 7:32 remaining in the third quarter. It was the first time that Michigan State scored on its opening drive this season. Houser completed each of his four passing attempts on the drive, and running back Nate Carter saw plenty of carries throughout the possession as well. Houser also picked up a critical first down on a fourth-and-1 play during the drive in which he fumbled the ball, but recovered it himself and advanced it past the sticks.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaGF0IGFuIG9wZW5pbmcgZHJpdmUsIGFuZCB3aGF0IGEgcGFzcy4g 8J+SrzxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20va2F0aW5ob3VzZXI/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGthdGluaG91c2VyPC9hPiAgeCA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01TVV9Gb290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATVNVX0Zvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vNzEzalRSZU1vYyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzcxM2pUUmVN b2M8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQmlnIFRlbiBGb290YmFsbCAoQEIxR2Zvb3Ri YWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0IxR2Zvb3RiYWxs L3N0YXR1cy8xNzEzMjI2OTc3MTkxMDYzNzUyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMTQsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==

Rutgers responded with a long scoring drive of its own, but eventually settled for three points. The possession started with a 29-yard pass from quarterback Gavin Wimsatt to wide receiver Christian Dremel. The Scarlet Knights drove all the way down to the Spartans' 4-yard line, but the Michigan State defense buckled down during the goal-to-go situation and forced a 22-yard field goal by kicker Jai Patel. This made the score 7-3 in MSU's advantage with 2:52 left in the first quarter. On the ensuing possession, Michigan State quickly went three-and-out and punted the ball back to Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights took over at their own 25-yard line and proceeded to tack on three more points. During the drive, linebacker Cal Haladay (with help from others) recorded a sack on Wimsatt for an 11-yard loss, but the Scarlet Knights advanced it down to the Spartans' 29-yard line before stalling out. Patel added a 47-yard field goal to trim MSU's lead to a single point, 7-6, in the early second quarter. Michigan State broke into Rutgers' territory on the next possession — helped largely by a 15-yard pass interference penalty that wide receiver Tre Mosley drew on RU defensive back Robert Longerbeam — but the drive ended in a turnover. Houser threw the ball to wide receiver Alante Brown, which was his first reception of the season, but he fumbled the ball and the Scarlet Knights recovered. Longerbeam forced the fumble and fellow defensive back Desmond Igbinosun recovered. The Scarlet Knights started the drive in Michigan State territory, and eventually got to the Spartans' 35-yard line, before kicker Jude McAtamney attempted a long, 53-yard field goal. The kick was missed and MSU took over possession. The possession began with another pass interference call on Rutgers, as wide receiver Jaron Glover drew the flag called on defensive back Eric Rogers, resulting in a 15-yard penalty and moving the ball to midfield. Later on the drive, Carter was hit hard and stuffed by linebacker Tyreem Powell on a fourth-and-1 play. However, Powell ended up being called for targeting and disqualified from the game, which kept the drive alive for the Spartans. One play later, though, Houser passed to Foster, who fumbled, which Longerbeam forced once again and recovered himself to give the Scarlet Knights the ball back.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CYWxscyBvdXQhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v UkZvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBSRm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+ IHJlY292ZXJzISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vSFNUMWZXWjFVMSI+ cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0hTVDFmV1oxVTE8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRk9Y IENvbGxlZ2UgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBDRkJPTkZPWCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DRkJPTkZPWC9zdGF0dXMvMTcxMzI0MjEwNzgzNjU3 MTcwMT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDE0LCAyMDIzPC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

However, four plays later, the Michigan State defense stepped up in a big way and quickly got the ball back to its offense. True freshman cornerback Chance Rucker recorded the first interception of his career when Wimsatt's pass went off the hands of wide receiver Ian Strong and into into the hands of Rucker. Rucker returned it seven yards, but an illegal block call on defensive tackle Derrick Harmon gave the Spartans the ball at Rutgers' 44-yard line.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JTlRFUkNFUFRFRCEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9NU1VfRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE1TVV9Gb290 YmFsbDwvYT4gZ2V0cyB0aGUgYmFsbCByaWdodCBiYWNrISA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vaGRwdk45OHhEOSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hkcHZO OTh4RDk8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRk9YIENvbGxlZ2UgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBD RkJPTkZPWCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DRkJPTkZP WC9zdGF0dXMvMTcxMzI0Mjg3NDg1MzExNDIyND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDE0LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

After a delay of game penalty and a three-out, Michigan State was forced to punt. However, MSU's special teams made a crucial play. Michael O'Shaughnessy's punt went 42 yards and RU punt returner Rashad Rochelle muffed the ball, which was recovered by the Spartans at the Scarlet Knights' 12-yard line.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5SRUNPVkVSRUQgQlkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9NU1VfRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE1TVV9Gb290 YmFsbDwvYT4gT0ZGIFRIRSBQVU5UIPCfmLEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL3BJYXpUV3NmUm0iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9wSWF6VFdzZlJtPC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEZPWCBDb2xsZWdlIEZvb3RiYWxsIChAQ0ZCT05GT1gp IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ0ZCT05GT1gvc3RhdHVz LzE3MTMyNDQwMzczNDIyMjQ3Mjc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0 b2JlciAxNCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

One play later, Houser took it into the end zone himself on a 12-yard touchdown run. Kicker Jonathan Kim hit the extra point and the Spartans led 14-6 with 1:46 left to play in the second quarter.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ib3VzZXIgdG8gdGhlIGhvdXNlIPCfj6Dwn5ikPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NU1VfRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QE1TVV9Gb290YmFsbDwvYT4gYWRkcyBvbiBhbm90aGVyIPCfkqog PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3ZUUkFzM21ld2IiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS92VFJBczNtZXdiPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEZPWCBDb2xsZWdlIEZv b3RiYWxsIChAQ0ZCT05GT1gpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vQ0ZCT05GT1gvc3RhdHVzLzE3MTMyNDQzMDUxNzM2NTk2NzA/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAxNCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

On the next possession for Rutgers, Wimsatt threw another interception. This time it was safety Jaden Mangham who picked off Wimsatt. This would lead to more points for Michigan State before halftime as Jonathan Kim knocked through a 37-yard field goal and the Spartans led the Scarlet Knights 17-6 at the break.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BTk9USEVSIGludGVyY2VwdGlvbiBmb3IgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NU1VfRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QE1TVV9Gb290YmFsbDwvYT4g8J+kryA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28vVTJTcm9MN2p2QyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1UyU3JvTDdqdkM8L2E+ PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRk9YIENvbGxlZ2UgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBDRkJPTkZPWCkg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DRkJPTkZPWC9zdGF0dXMv MTcxMzI0NTIwNTY2OTc2OTQyMD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3Rv YmVyIDE0LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

The second half kickoff went to Rutgers, but the Scarlet Knights eventually punted. The third quarter began on a positive note for Michigan State. The Spartans drove 80 yards in 14 plays, taking 6:28 off the clock. The possession ended when Houser connected with Mosley for a four-yard touchdown pass. Michigan State took a commanding 24-6 lead with 3:41 remaining in the third quarter. Unfortunately for the Spartans, this would be their last score of the game and then things would take a wild turn.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Bbm90aGVyIG9uZSDwn5mMPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9NU1VfRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE1TVV9G b290YmFsbDwvYT4gZXh0ZW5kcyB0aGUgbGVhZCDwn5KvIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9wdklKVDBydElLIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vcHZJSlQw cnRJSzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBGT1ggQ29sbGVnZSBGb290YmFsbCAoQENG Qk9ORk9YKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NGQk9ORk9Y L3N0YXR1cy8xNzEzMjU4NTY2ODI2NDU5NTk3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMTQsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==

Following a three-and-out, Rutgers punted the ball back to Michigan State. MSU was quickly forced to punt as well, and this is where things started to go downhill for the Spartans. In the early fourth quarter, O'Shaughnessy mishandled the snap and the ball found its way into the end zone, and was recovered by running back Aaron Young. This cut the Spartans' lead down to 11 after the extra point, and Michigan State led 24-13 with 13:09 left to play.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgcHVudCBpcyBkcm9wcGVkIGFuZCBpdCYjMzk7cyBhIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUkZvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBSRm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IFREISDwn5mMIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9BYkx3OUdXQ1FIIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vQWJMdzlH V0NRSDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBGT1ggQ29sbGVnZSBGb290YmFsbCAoQENG Qk9ORk9YKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NGQk9ORk9Y L3N0YXR1cy8xNzEzMjYzODE3NjIxMTg4OTg3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMTQsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==

Michigan State proceeded to go three-and-out on the next possession and immediately gave the ball back to the Scarlet Knights. A 12-play, 73-yard led to yet another touchdown for Rutgers. Wimsatt found wide receiver Isaiah Washington in the end zone from four yards out. It was an impressive catch by Washington. RU opted to go for two points and converted when Wimsatt connected with Dremel. All of a sudden, the score was 24-21, with MSU clinging to a narrow lead with 8:30 left to play.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UT1VDSERPV04gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9S Rm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFJGb290YmFsbDwvYT4g 8J+ZjCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vYTA3U0xXVVRRcSI+cGljLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2EwN1NMV1VUUXE8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRk9YIENvbGxl Z2UgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBDRkJPTkZPWCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9DRkJPTkZPWC9zdGF0dXMvMTcxMzI2Nzk4MTEzMDUzOTI2NT9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDE0LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Then another special teams blunder cost the Spartans in a huge way. In an odd coaching decision on the ensuing kickoff, MSU appeared to be prepared for an onside kick, but Rutgers kicked it deep. Returner Tyrell Henry made a big mistake and let the ball bounce off the ground instead of fielding it, which allowed Rutgers to recover the loose ball.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PT09PT0hISEggTVkhISEhISE8YnI+PGJyPkJBTEwgQkFDSyBXSVRI IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUkZvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBSRm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IPCfmLEgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3BuZ3RPYWk4RU4iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9wbmd0 T2FpOEVOPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEZPWCBDb2xsZWdlIEZvb3RiYWxsIChA Q0ZCT05GT1gpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ0ZCT05G T1gvc3RhdHVzLzE3MTMyNjkwNjY4MDUyNjQ0MzQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAxNCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK

One play later, running back Kyle Monangai scampered into the end zone from 21 yards out and, improbably, Rutgers gained the lead. The extra point was botched and the Scarlet Knights led 27-24 with 8:21 remaining on the game clock.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XT1chISE8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JGb290 YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUkZvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiB0YWtl cyB0aGUgbGVhZCEhISEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0pqQkJyZXBC VEIiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9KakJCcmVwQlRCPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IEZPWCBDb2xsZWdlIEZvb3RiYWxsIChAQ0ZCT05GT1gpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ0ZCT05GT1gvc3RhdHVzLzE3MTMyNjkzMTE5 NDk3NDYzNzA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAxNCwgMjAy MzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Michigan State's offense was unable to muster any momentum, quickly going three-and-out. MSU punted the ball back to Rutgers and that was all the Scarlet Knights needed. RU ran off the final 7:05 on the clock and the Spartans never got the ball back. According to the Big Ten's broadcast, the 18-point deficit was the largest comeback for Rutgers since 2015 versus Indiana. Houser had a solid but unspectacular outing in his first start. He completed 18 of his 29 passes (62%) for 133 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions. Carter led the Spartans in rushing yards with just 52 yards on 20 carries (2.6 yards per carry), while fellow running back Jalen Berger had 49 yards on 11 carries (4.5 yards per carry). Mosley led Michigan State in receptions with six, while Foster led in receiving yardage with 48. Both Mosley and Foster had a touchdown. Defensively, Haladay led Michigan State in tackles with eight. Haladay, safety Khalil Majeed and defensive end Brandon Wright each recorded a sack. As mentioned, Rucker and Mangham both had interceptions. Rutgers outgained Michigan State in total yardage by a tally of 295 to 245, but MSU had 23 first downs compared to RU's 21. Both teams went 4-for-12 on third downs (33.3%). The Spartans were 2-for-3 on fourth downs, while the Scarlet Knights converted on both of their attempts. Michigan State falls to 2-4 overall this season and 0-3 in Big Ten play. Rutgers improves to 5-2 overall and 2-2 in conference play. The Spartans look to bounce back next week at home. Michigan State hosts rival Michigan at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time on NBC.