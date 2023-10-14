News More News
Special teams errors lead to collapse for Michigan State in loss to Rutgers

Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Isaiah Washington (14) catches a touchdown pass as Michigan State Spartans defensive back Jaden Mangham (1) defends on Oct. 14, 2023. (© Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)
Ryan O'Bleness
Managing Editor
@ryanobleness

Michigan State traveled to Piscataway, New Jersey to take on Rutgers on Saturday and walked away with its fourth-straight loss of the 2023 season. The Scarlet Knights won by a final score of 27-24.

On a rainy afternoon, interim head coach Harlon Barnett looked poised to earn his first win at the helm, but Michigan State blew an 18-point fourth-quarter lead and took yet another defeat.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Katin Houser earned the first start of his career, replacing redshirt junior Noah Kim in the lineup.

Rutgers won the coin toss and elected to defer to the second half, so Houser and Michigan State received the ball first.

It did not take the Spartans long to find the end zone, as Houser led a 14-play, 75-yard drive that resulted in a 13-yard touchdown pass from Houser to wide receiver Montorie Foster Jr. MSU took an early 7-0 lead with 7:32 remaining in the third quarter.

It was the first time that Michigan State scored on its opening drive this season. Houser completed each of his four passing attempts on the drive, and running back Nate Carter saw plenty of carries throughout the possession as well. Houser also picked up a critical first down on a fourth-and-1 play during the drive in which he fumbled the ball, but recovered it himself and advanced it past the sticks.

Rutgers responded with a long scoring drive of its own, but eventually settled for three points. The possession started with a 29-yard pass from quarterback Gavin Wimsatt to wide receiver Christian Dremel.

The Scarlet Knights drove all the way down to the Spartans' 4-yard line, but the Michigan State defense buckled down during the goal-to-go situation and forced a 22-yard field goal by kicker Jai Patel. This made the score 7-3 in MSU's advantage with 2:52 left in the first quarter.

On the ensuing possession, Michigan State quickly went three-and-out and punted the ball back to Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights took over at their own 25-yard line and proceeded to tack on three more points.

During the drive, linebacker Cal Haladay (with help from others) recorded a sack on Wimsatt for an 11-yard loss, but the Scarlet Knights advanced it down to the Spartans' 29-yard line before stalling out. Patel added a 47-yard field goal to trim MSU's lead to a single point, 7-6, in the early second quarter.

Michigan State broke into Rutgers' territory on the next possession — helped largely by a 15-yard pass interference penalty that wide receiver Tre Mosley drew on RU defensive back Robert Longerbeam — but the drive ended in a turnover. Houser threw the ball to wide receiver Alante Brown, which was his first reception of the season, but he fumbled the ball and the Scarlet Knights recovered. Longerbeam forced the fumble and fellow defensive back Desmond Igbinosun recovered.

The Scarlet Knights started the drive in Michigan State territory, and eventually got to the Spartans' 35-yard line, before kicker Jude McAtamney attempted a long, 53-yard field goal. The kick was missed and MSU took over possession.

The possession began with another pass interference call on Rutgers, as wide receiver Jaron Glover drew the flag called on defensive back Eric Rogers, resulting in a 15-yard penalty and moving the ball to midfield. Later on the drive, Carter was hit hard and stuffed by linebacker Tyreem Powell on a fourth-and-1 play. However, Powell ended up being called for targeting and disqualified from the game, which kept the drive alive for the Spartans.

One play later, though, Houser passed to Foster, who fumbled, which Longerbeam forced once again and recovered himself to give the Scarlet Knights the ball back.

However, four plays later, the Michigan State defense stepped up in a big way and quickly got the ball back to its offense.

True freshman cornerback Chance Rucker recorded the first interception of his career when Wimsatt's pass went off the hands of wide receiver Ian Strong and into into the hands of Rucker.

Rucker returned it seven yards, but an illegal block call on defensive tackle Derrick Harmon gave the Spartans the ball at Rutgers' 44-yard line.

After a delay of game penalty and a three-out, Michigan State was forced to punt.

However, MSU's special teams made a crucial play. Michael O'Shaughnessy's punt went 42 yards and RU punt returner Rashad Rochelle muffed the ball, which was recovered by the Spartans at the Scarlet Knights' 12-yard line.

One play later, Houser took it into the end zone himself on a 12-yard touchdown run.

Kicker Jonathan Kim hit the extra point and the Spartans led 14-6 with 1:46 left to play in the second quarter.

On the next possession for Rutgers, Wimsatt threw another interception.

This time it was safety Jaden Mangham who picked off Wimsatt.

This would lead to more points for Michigan State before halftime as Jonathan Kim knocked through a 37-yard field goal and the Spartans led the Scarlet Knights 17-6 at the break.

The second half kickoff went to Rutgers, but the Scarlet Knights eventually punted.

The third quarter began on a positive note for Michigan State. The Spartans drove 80 yards in 14 plays, taking 6:28 off the clock. The possession ended when Houser connected with Mosley for a four-yard touchdown pass.

Michigan State took a commanding 24-6 lead with 3:41 remaining in the third quarter. Unfortunately for the Spartans, this would be their last score of the game and then things would take a wild turn.

Following a three-and-out, Rutgers punted the ball back to Michigan State.

MSU was quickly forced to punt as well, and this is where things started to go downhill for the Spartans. In the early fourth quarter, O'Shaughnessy mishandled the snap and the ball found its way into the end zone, and was recovered by running back Aaron Young.

This cut the Spartans' lead down to 11 after the extra point, and Michigan State led 24-13 with 13:09 left to play.

Michigan State proceeded to go three-and-out on the next possession and immediately gave the ball back to the Scarlet Knights.

A 12-play, 73-yard led to yet another touchdown for Rutgers. Wimsatt found wide receiver Isaiah Washington in the end zone from four yards out. It was an impressive catch by Washington.

RU opted to go for two points and converted when Wimsatt connected with Dremel. All of a sudden, the score was 24-21, with MSU clinging to a narrow lead with 8:30 left to play.

Then another special teams blunder cost the Spartans in a huge way.

In an odd coaching decision on the ensuing kickoff, MSU appeared to be prepared for an onside kick, but Rutgers kicked it deep. Returner Tyrell Henry made a big mistake and let the ball bounce off the ground instead of fielding it, which allowed Rutgers to recover the loose ball.

One play later, running back Kyle Monangai scampered into the end zone from 21 yards out and, improbably, Rutgers gained the lead.

The extra point was botched and the Scarlet Knights led 27-24 with 8:21 remaining on the game clock.

Michigan State's offense was unable to muster any momentum, quickly going three-and-out.

MSU punted the ball back to Rutgers and that was all the Scarlet Knights needed. RU ran off the final 7:05 on the clock and the Spartans never got the ball back.

According to the Big Ten's broadcast, the 18-point deficit was the largest comeback for Rutgers since 2015 versus Indiana.

Houser had a solid but unspectacular outing in his first start. He completed 18 of his 29 passes (62%) for 133 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions. Carter led the Spartans in rushing yards with just 52 yards on 20 carries (2.6 yards per carry), while fellow running back Jalen Berger had 49 yards on 11 carries (4.5 yards per carry). Mosley led Michigan State in receptions with six, while Foster led in receiving yardage with 48. Both Mosley and Foster had a touchdown.

Defensively, Haladay led Michigan State in tackles with eight. Haladay, safety Khalil Majeed and defensive end Brandon Wright each recorded a sack. As mentioned, Rucker and Mangham both had interceptions.

Rutgers outgained Michigan State in total yardage by a tally of 295 to 245, but MSU had 23 first downs compared to RU's 21. Both teams went 4-for-12 on third downs (33.3%). The Spartans were 2-for-3 on fourth downs, while the Scarlet Knights converted on both of their attempts.

Michigan State falls to 2-4 overall this season and 0-3 in Big Ten play. Rutgers improves to 5-2 overall and 2-2 in conference play.

The Spartans look to bounce back next week at home. Michigan State hosts rival Michigan at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time on NBC.

_______________________________________________________________________________________

