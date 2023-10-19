Q&A with Maize & Blue Review: Is this the most complete Michigan team yet?
The undefeated and No. 2-ranked Michigan Wolverines (7-0, 4-0 in Big Ten play) visit East Lansing this weekend for an in-state rivalry matchup with the Michigan State Spartans (2-4, 0-3 in Big Ten play), with the Paul Bunyan Trophy on the line.
To get a more detailed look at this 2023 Michigan team, Spartans Illustrated spoke with Josh Henschke, managing editor of Rivals' Maize & Blue Review, to learn more about the Wolverines.
Are there any perceived weaknesses for the Wolverines? How seriously do UM fans take this rivalry, really? Should Michigan State consider Michigan offensive coordinator/offensive line Sherrone Moore for its vacant head coaching position?
Josh answers these questions and more below.
As a note, these questions were asked and answered prior to the news breaking that the NCAA is investigating Michigan's football program for alleged in-person scouting violations.
1. Is this the most complete Michigan team that you can remember? Are there any perceived "weaknesses" for this team? And, are expectations for Wolverine fans at this point a national championship or bust?
Josh: I think from top to bottom this is the most complete Michigan team. From a depth standpoint, you’re talking about positions where you’re two or three guys deep that can play significant snaps. That will bode well as Michigan gets into the home stretch in November.
As for weaknesses, you can make the argument that special teams needs some help. The punt return game isn’t as strong as was in past years, they don’t have an automatic kicker like they had with Jake Moody in the past. They haven’t had to win a game through special teams, so we really don’t know if they’d be able to pull through.
Is it national championship or bust? Tough to say. I’m sure some fans think that way, but Michigan has to win a semifinal first.
2. Michigan ranks No. 1 in the country in points per game allowed (6.7) and No. 2 in the country in total yards allowed per game (233.1). What possible way can Michigan State attempt to move the ball/attack UM's defense, and who are the players to watch on that side of the ball?
Josh: Michigan really paces itself with the defensive line. Players like Mason Graham, Kris Jenkins, Kenneth Grant and Jaylen Harrell, to name a few, put pressure on offenses. I think trench play is really going to determine the outcome of this one.
If Michigan State can test some of the younger defensive backs, there might be a way to find success. The defense is averaging giving up one explosive play per game. If you can get more than one, it might put some stress on the defense.
3. Offensively, Michigan State fans are plenty aware of Wolverines like J.J. McCarthy, Blake Corum, Donovan Edwards and Roman Wilson, but are there any under-the-radar names to look out for on Saturday? How can Michigan State's defense look to best neutralize Michigan's offense?
Josh: Colston Loveland is a name to watch. A freak athlete at the tight end position, he’s playing at a really high level right now and is becoming a more complete blocker and being a better perimeter blocker. He has a chance to get involved more with the offense in this one.
I think it goes without saying, but if MSU’s defense can shut down the rushing attack and force J.J. McCarthy to throw the ball and make quick decisions, the Michigan offense might have a tough time.
4. Obviously these two teams have gone in different directions in 2023, but strange things often happen in this rivalry, regardless of records or statistical profiles. Still, it doesn't feel like Michigan State will be able to put up much of a fight this season. You can't speak for the entire fan base, but in your opinion, how seriously do Michigan fans take this rivalry?
Josh: I know people like to minimize the rivalry to spite the MSU fanbase with the obvious Ohio State rivalry comparisons. It’s a state championship, as the program likes to call it. I think this rivalry means everything in this state and it’s always going to be something that people care about.
5. From your perspective, and this is hypothetical of course, should Michigan State target Michigan offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Sherrone Moore for its vacant head coaching position? If Michigan State were even interested, do you think Moore would reciprocate that interest? Do you believe he will be a successful head coach at the college level one day?
Josh: Sherrone Moore is going to be an excellent coach somewhere soon. I think MSU targeting him would be a smart move, but I do not see him reciprocating any interest in an in-state rival. He’s been around the program since the pre-COVID days, so he’s fully aware of the rivalry and likely wouldn’t do that to the program.
6. What is your score prediction for Saturday's game?
Josh: It’s tough because, on paper, Michigan should win this game running away, but we both know that doesn’t happen in this one. Still, considering all the circumstances, I believe the Wolverines should win fairly convincingly, 35-10.
