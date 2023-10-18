While recruiting is in a state of flux for Michigan State right now as the program searches for its next head coach, impressively, the Spartans landed a new verbal commitment in the 2024 class. Keshawn Williams, a 2024 three-star defensive back out of Riverdale High School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, announced his pledge to Michigan State on Wednesday afternoon.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound cornerback prospect has built a strong relationship with interim head coach Harlon Barnett. While the future of the current coaching staff is uncertain at this point, Williams still felt comfortable committing now. Williams first met Barnett in the spring when the coach was down in Tennessee and they've been building a relationship ever since. The Spartans offered Williams a scholarship in early October, and it eventually progressed into a commitment from Williams. "I feel Coach Barnett played a big part in me being all in on Michigan State," Williams told Spartans Illustrated when asked about his decision to commit to MSU. "He welcomed me with open arms not just the first time he met me in spring, but also when he gave me the offer to play at Michigan State." While he has flown under the radar due to significant injury he suffered as a junior, Williams has seen his recruitment gain a lot of steam in recent months, thanks to an impressive senior season thus far. In addition to Michigan State, Williams has scholarship offers from Georgia Southern, Eastern Kentucky, Austin Peay, Tennessee State and Tennessee Tech. He also visited Alabama earlier this month.

Additionally, Williams is high school teammates with 2024 four-star Michigan State cornerback commit Jaylen Thompson. Being able to play with Thompson in college was important to Williams. "Another big reason (I committed to Michigan State) is Jaylen Thompson," Williams said. "He's a guy that I treat as if he was my brother who’s already committed there. It just made it even more better for me to get a chance to play with him again at the next level." Obviously a lot could happen between now and the Early Signing Period in December with a new head coach likely to be hired before then, but as of now, both Williams and Thompson plan to play with each other in East Lansing next season. "Love that dude and it’s crazy we've got the opportunity to choose to play again after high school together again," Williams said about Thompson. While Williams projects as a defensive back at the college level, he is also a dynamic wide receiver for the Warriors on the offensive side of the ball. As a cornerback, Williams shows a lot of physicality and a willingness to come in run support, in addition to good instincts in coverage. Additionally, Williams has good height and length at 6-foot-1, is athletic and moves around really well. Through eight games in the 2023 season thus far, Williams has recorded 700 receiving yards receiving and 12 touchdowns on offense, while recording 24 solo tackles, 30 total tackles, five tackles for loss and one interception on defense. Williams and Thompson have helped lead Riverdale to a 6-2 record so far in 2023, with a matchup against rival Siegel High School coming up on Friday. Thompson actually attended Siegel during his freshman and sophomore years, and fellow Michigan State defensive back target, four-star 2025 prospect Tarrion Grant, currently plays for the Stars. With Williams' commitment, Michigan State 2024 recruiting class is back up to 10 current commits, and ranks 67th in the country.

