Happy Rivalry Week to those who celebrate! A few weeks ago, Michigan State fans envisioned that this week and this season was going to be a lot more fun. But MSU has struggled through controversy and adversity and finds itself in the midst of a four-game losing streak. The pressure so far this year has almost burned the building down. These are the days it never rains, but it pours.

Meanwhile, in Ann Arbor, the No. 2-ranked Michigan Wolverines have laid waste to six-straight opponents with an average margin of victory of 33 points. The odds for Michigan State to have anything resembling a good weekend are small, but they are not zero. Earlier this week I laid out my case for optimism in this year's battle for Paul Bunyan. The main points are as follows.

There is a chance that Michigan State is a little better than we realize and possibly much better if the Spartans can just eliminate the turnovers, penalties and other mental mistakes. There is a chance that Michigan's soft schedule has hidden some issues that a highly-motivated Spartan team might exploit. There is a chance that the night game, new uniforms and the presence of associate head coach Mark Dantonio on the sidelines might spark some magic.

Is an upset likely? Of course not. Is it possible? Of course it is. Football is a wild game with an oblong ball played by college kids. In this rivalry anything can happen, and often has.

Ultimately, this game may come down to the emotional aspects of the game more so than the physical or strategic aspects. For many current Michigan State staff members, this is likely their last dance in this rivalry. Some of those people will soon be out on the street. This is a chance for the staff and players to give themselves one more chance at doing something great. The Spartans have nothing to lose.

On the other sideline, the Wolverines have everything to lose. For the first time in decades, Michigan fans might actually be correct about the ceiling and potential of their team. Furthermore, the Wolverines are motivated more than ever not just to beat the Spartans, but to humiliate them. These factors both create pressure.

Pressure is a dangerous thing. It can push down on you. If channeled in a certain direction, pressure can be a weapon. But if that pressure is uncontrolled, it can blow up in one’s face. How will the untested Wolverines handle being under real pressure, assuming that the Spartans are able to generate that pressure in the first place?

The answer to that question will determine if Michigan wins in blowout fashion, if the game it close, or if the improbable happens on Saturday night.