Tre Holloman seals victory for Michigan State in Sweet 16 win over Ole Miss

Different game, same story. Slow starts have been an issue for the Michigan State men's basketball team in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, but the resilient Spartans continue to find ways to come back and win.

On Friday night in the Sweet 16 round, Michigan State found itself down by 10 points against Mississippi at 29-19 with less than four minutes remaining to play in the first half before a 12-4 run closed the gap and the Rebels had just a two-point advantage at halftime, 33-31.

Eventually No. 2 seed Michigan State did what it has done many times throughout the 2024-2025 season, and surged in the second half to secure a 73-70 victory over No. 6 seed Ole Miss and advance to head coach Tom Izzo's 11th career Elite Eight appearance.

Ole Miss led for 30-minutes-and-30-seconds of the total 40 minutes of gameplay, but MSU stepped up when it mattered most and won the game.

A big reason why the Spartans are advancing once again in the tournament is due to the play of junior guard and team captain Tre Holloman.

Holloman finished the game with 10 points, three assists and one rebound. While his 2-for-7 shooting night may not look pretty on paper, his 6-for-6 effort at the free-throw line - including making four-straight free throws in the final 11 seconds of the game to seal the victory - helped propel Michigan State to the Elite Eight.

"Make it," Holloman said when asked about what was going through his mind during the free throws at the end of the game. "I gotta make it. I gotta do this for my team. Being the captain, I want the ball in my hands to make the last free throws. Shout out to my teammates for giving it to me."

Holloman noted the first free throw he took late in the game "felt kind of short," but after he saw it go in, he was able to collect his thoughts, take his time and "breathe." He was able to make all four of the shots from the charity stripe in the closing seconds in crunch time.

The Rebels were a tough, hard-nosed team that gave the Spartans all they could handle. After the game, Izzo called Ole Miss "the toughest, most physical defensive team that we've played in years."

Holloman praised Mississippi's physicality and tenacity as well.

"They were being physical with it," Holloman said in the locker room after the win over Mississippi. "(The Rebels) pressure up. They pressure you and and they come over hard. They really rally to the ball."