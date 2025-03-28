ELITE EIGHT: Michigan State's late surge powers past Mississippi, 73-70

(Photo by Greg Sabin/Spartans Illustrated)

For the first time since 2019, Michigan State is heading to the Elite Eight after a 73-70 win over Mississippi Friday night in Atlanta. The Spartans trailed for 30.5 minutes of the game but clinched and kept the lead when it mattered most to keep dancing. The victory also improves head coach Tom Izzo's career record in the Sweet 16 to 11-5 all time. Izzo also ties Mike Krzyzewski as most tournament wins after trailing at hafltime with his 14th victory Friday night. MSU will take on the winner of Michigan-Auburn on Sunday at State Farm Arena for the NCAA South Region Title and a ticket for the Final Four in San Antonio next weekend. Tip is set for 5:05 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS.

Jase Richardson led MSU in scoring Friday with 20 points alongside six rebounds for the second most of a Spartan on the night. Richardson went 4-for-6 from 3-point range on the night. Coen Carr was second in scoring with 15 points, going 6-for-10 from the field and 1-for-2 from 3-point range. Jaden Akins added 13 points and tied Tre Holloman for second most helpers with three apiece. Holloman finished with 10 points, including a perfect 6-for-6 from the free throw line. Jeremy Fears Jr. led MSU in assists with six while Carson Cooper led the team on the glass with seven rebounds and Jaxon Kohler with blocks, notching two on the night. Overall, four Spartans went perfect at the line, with Cooper, Akins, and Carr each going 2-for-2 and Frankie Fidler added 1-for-1 alongside Holloman's perfect mark. Sean Pedulla led all scorers Friday with 24 points. Matthew Murrell finished with 13 and Malik Dia added 11 for Rebels in double figures.

Michigan State fans were in for a rough first half Friday night. By the first media timeout, MSU trailed 6-4 and had committed three turnovers by the 15:32 mark. The Spartans managed to tie it up twice over the next stretch leading to the U-12 media break with 11:09 left but were behind again 15-10 at the break.

Ole Miss managed a 12-5 run by the next media break to lead by as much as eight during the next stretch, but after the U-8 media break, the Rebels opened up a 10-point lead that forced Izzo to call a timeout with 3:53 left in the half. The head coach was visibly angry with Akins as the team headed to the bench and he was subbed out when the team returned to the floor.

That break by Izzo seemed to do the trick as MSU mounted a 12-2 run to close the half trailing just 33-31.

Despite seven turnovers that led to nine points for Ole Miss, the Spartans were well positioned for a signature second half performance to clinch their ticket for Sunday.

Richardson led MSU in scoring with 10 points while Carr was just behind with nine. Ole Miss was led by eight from Pedulla.

Michigan State tied it up to open the second half, but couldn't find a way into the lead as the Spartans had to settle for three tying scores before falling behind by five and trimming it to a single score at 42-39 ahead of the first media break with 14:57 left. The Rebels managed a 6-0 run coming out of the timeout to open a nine-point lead but Carr managed a tough score in the paint to end the run.

Carr's score kicked off an 8-0 run for MSU to trim its deficit back to within one, trailing 48-47 after being capped off by a trey from Richardson. Ole Miss managed to end its drought, but the Spartans answered right back to head into the U-8 media timeout trailing 50-49.

Returning to the game, Michigan State finally managed to take a narrow lead for the first time on the night on a pair of free throws from Cooper.

A layup by Fidler would extend it to three before a trey from Pedulla tied it back up at 53 and Ole Miss called for a timeout with 6:39 remaining.

The game would be tied or have a lead change 10 times through the remaining time left, but featured plenty of highlight plays for the Spartans. Few will likely beat out a Carr dunk with 4:23 remaining that saw the sophomore big score on a steal and assist from Fears on a monster jam to give the Spartans a 59-58 lead.

A trey from Pedulla gave the Rebels the lead right back on the ensuing offensive possession for Ole Miss, but Fears answered right back to tie it up ahead of the final media break with 3:31 left. Ole Miss would tie it up once more with 2:28 left on a pair of free throws at 63, but Akins gave the Spartans the lead for good on a jumper with 1:27 left.