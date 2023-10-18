Well, here we are. It’s tough to remember a battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy with less juice to it than the 2023 version as both power programs in the state of Michigan are in very different places competitively.

Michigan (7-0, 4-0 in Big Ten play) still has all of the team's goals ahead of them this season, as the Wolverines will control their own destiny to a possible third-straight Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff berth. Meanwhile, many Michigan State fans on hand are more intrigued with who will be the next head coach of the football program.

Still, the guys have to put on the pads and play ball. Not too long ago in 2020, Michigan State fans witnessed a Rocky Lombardi-lead MSU team come into Ann Arbor and steal one from the Wolverines as a three-touchdown underdog. Although that year was disrupted by COVID-19 and there was no crowd at Michigan Stadium for the game, it’s fair to say not many gave the Spartans a chance that year.

Yet, this game feels different in 2023. The Spartans (2-4, 0-3) will have to put together the best four quarters of football they’ve played all season to beat their in-state rival. The problem is, they haven’t been able to put a full game together this season. In each of the last two conference games, the Spartans looked like the better team for most of the contest, but undisciplined mistakes let potential victories slip away.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Katin Houser put together a solid first start in a rainy and windy environment last weekend at Rutgers and represents one of the bright spots for Michigan State heading into the weekend. The defense has played much better as well since conference play began. Even in down years, historically, the Spartans seem to save their best for the matchup versus Michigan. I don’t see that being different this year.

However, let's rewind to when things were going the Spartans' way in the series. For the rivalry playback installment, we go back to 2009 in Mark Dantonio’s first of many home victories over the Wolverines.