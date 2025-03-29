Coen Carr comes home and helps deliver the Spartans a Sweet 16 victory

Over the course of the season, Coen Carr has provided Michigan State with highlight play after highlight play.
Carr is a player who just might become a dunk contest legend in the NBA, but on Friday night, Carr came back to his old stomping grounds of Atlanta. There, he gave the Spartans the edge - far beyond thunderous dunks - they needed in a hotly contested game versus Ole Miss.
Growing up just 30 minutes from Atlanta in Stockbridge, Georgia, Carr relished the opportunity to get the chance to play this close to home and in front of numerous friends and family.
"Yeah, I definitely was amped up," Carr said. "To be honest, I think it made me play a little worse, especially in that first part of the game. I definitely was hyped. I've got a lot of family that hasn't seen me play in forever. So, yeah, it was definitely a great time."
In a game that came down to the final minute, nobody played perfectly for Michigan State, but - to be fair - nobody plays perfectly this time of year when matching up against talented, well-prepared teams.
Carr finished the night with 15 points, 3 rebounds, and a block. He did this in a variety of ways: by hitting a three, finishing in traffic, and, of course, an obliterating dunk.
Carr was inserted into the starting lineup for the first time in a Spartan uniform to help combat Ole Miss' smaller line-up and athleticism. Due to the Rebels' size and ability to defend, offense was often muddied-up and stuttering for Michigan State.
This is where Carr showed that he is more than just a dunker. Over the last several weeks, he has showcased the ability to move with the ball, finish through contact, and even hit the occasional jumper.
It seemed that every time that the Spartans were in a scoring drought, Carr was able to hit a big shot and keep the game within striking distance. Arguably, no moment was bigger than the game changing dunk with just four minutes to play, to give Michigan State a 59-58 lead.
When asked about this play, Carr quickly moved the attention to his teammate Jeremy Fears, who orchestrated the tomahawk breakaway.
"That was a crazy steal he got," said Carr. "How he jumped up and got the ball with two hands, and I just was trying to make it. I (didn't want to) mess up his good steal, his highlight."
This is just one instance of how Michigan State exemplifies a team-first mentality. For Carr and the Spartans, the team and winning the game is far more important than individual accolades or praise.
Carr, however, recognizes that the plays he makes ignite the team, giving them energy and momentum.
"That's been happening a lot this year," he said. "I feel like everybody kind of feeds off of my my athleticism and when I make plays."