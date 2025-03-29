Coen Carr comes home and helps deliver the Spartans a Sweet 16 victory

Over the course of the season, Coen Carr has provided Michigan State with highlight play after highlight play.

Carr is a player who just might become a dunk contest legend in the NBA, but on Friday night, Carr came back to his old stomping grounds of Atlanta. There, he gave the Spartans the edge - far beyond thunderous dunks - they needed in a hotly contested game versus Ole Miss.

Growing up just 30 minutes from Atlanta in Stockbridge, Georgia, Carr relished the opportunity to get the chance to play this close to home and in front of numerous friends and family.

"Yeah, I definitely was amped up," Carr said. "To be honest, I think it made me play a little worse, especially in that first part of the game. I definitely was hyped. I've got a lot of family that hasn't seen me play in forever. So, yeah, it was definitely a great time."

In a game that came down to the final minute, nobody played perfectly for Michigan State, but - to be fair - nobody plays perfectly this time of year when matching up against talented, well-prepared teams.

Carr finished the night with 15 points, 3 rebounds, and a block. He did this in a variety of ways: by hitting a three, finishing in traffic, and, of course, an obliterating dunk.