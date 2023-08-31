Michigan State will open its 2023 season with an in-state foe, as Central Michigan travels to Spartan Stadium on Friday night (7 p.m. Eastern Time, FS1). The Spartans are 8-3 all-time versus the Chippewas, with the last meeting coming back in 2018. Our Spartans Illustrated team breaks down the action and details what to expect in the 2023 home opener for MSU.

Staff Picks:

David Harns

Michigan State 31, Central Michigan 10

Michigan State comes out of the gates swinging and gets up early. A late Chippewa score makes it seem closer than it was. In the battle of my two alma maters, my undergraduate school beats my graduate school handily and the Spartan Stadium crowd goes home happy.

Ryan O'Bleness

Michigan State 31, Central Michigan 13

It would not be surprising to see Michigan State start slow in this game, as is often the case in season openers. We still don't know who will be starting at quarterback for MSU (or for Central Michigan), and whether it is Noah Kim or Katin Houser for the Spartans, I expect it to take a quarter or two before they find their rhythm. I think this will be closer than expected at halftime, perhaps with Michigan State owning a 10-point lead or so. The Spartans use Nathan Carter and the running game to wear the Chippewas down in the second half, the quarterback starts to get more comfortable, the defensive front dominates and ultimately MSU's talent advantage shines through. Michigan State breaks away in the early fourth quarter and leads by around 18 to 20 points by the time the clock hits all zeros. Yes, I am expecting MSU to make a field goal in this game.

Paul Fanson

Michigan State 38, Central Michigan 17

This game will likely be tight in the first half, as the new players at the skill positions gain their footing. But the Spartans will find a groove in the third quarter and slowly pull away. The offense will put up points, but the secondary will give up a few big plays, leaving Spartans fans unsure if this team is any better or not than in 2022.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZCL8J2QnvCdkJrwnZCd8J2QovCdkKfwnZCgIPCdkK7wnZCsIPCd kJ/wnZCo8J2QqyDwnZCG8J2QmvCdkKbwnZCeIOKYne+4jzxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9SRUxFTlRMRVNTP3NyYz1oYXNo JmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jUkVMRU5UTEVTUzwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzRqeXlvcWZzaXAiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS80anl5b3Fmc2lwPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1pY2hpZ2FuIFN0YXRlIEZv b3RiYWxsIChATVNVX0Zvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL01TVV9Gb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTY5Njk3MTYzNzczNDcxMTUw MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BdWd1c3QgMzAsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Kevin Knight

Michigan State 31, Central Michigan 10

Michigan State shakes off the usual first game jitters by the second quarter and notches the win. Central Michigan gets a score in late to go with a first half field goal to annoy the Spartan faithful.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DYW7igJl0IG1ha2UgaXQgdG8gU3BhcnRhbiBTdGFkaXVtIHRoaXMg d2Vla2VuZD8gV2UgZ290IHlvdSBjb3ZlcmVkITxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9SRUxFTlRMRVNTP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDty ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jUkVMRU5UTEVTUzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzFTak9kQWhHNDMiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS8xU2pP ZEFoRzQzPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1pY2hpZ2FuIFN0YXRlIEZvb3RiYWxs IChATVNVX0Zvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L01TVV9Gb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTY5NjU5MzUxMjE4NjE3MTc1NT9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BdWd1c3QgMjksIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Zach Manning

Michigan State 35, Central Michigan 17

Michigan State comes out and aggressively tries to assert some dominance in the run game. Nathan Carter has a pair of touchdowns in the first half, and the Spartans are up three scores at the half. Things slow down a bit in the second half and CMU scores a couple touchdowns late in the game to make the score look closer than it was.

Matt Sheehan

Michigan State 28, Central Michigan 17

I think it'll be a low-scoring affair that has Spartan fans walking out feeling "meh, not bad" about the quarterback situation but also "ehh, pretty good!" about the run game. It may sound silly, but CMU actually has a decent defense with soon-to-be NFL player Donte Kent at cornerback and a defensive front that returns pretty much everyone from last year, so that could make things a little underwhelming for Michigan State fans. A late Central Michigan touchdown makes the game seem a tad closer than it actually was, but MSU gets out with an opening night win.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JdOKAmXMgdGltZS4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9oYXNodGFnL1JFTEVOVExFU1M/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPiNSRUxFTlRMRVNTPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28va0tPVmI1cVJ6QSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2tLT1ZiNXFSekE8L2E+ PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWljaGlnYW4gU3RhdGUgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBNU1VfRm9v dGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTVNVX0Zvb3Ri YWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNjk3MDI2NjYxNzA5OTM4NzQ0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkF1Z3VzdCAzMCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK

Brendan Moore

Michigan State 31, Central Michigan 17

The Spartans will win this game with solid play by the offensive line and defensive line. There will be a couple Central Michigan turnovers that will lead to some points for Michigan State. Overall, the run game should carry the offense to a decent first game of the year and the defense will force a few turnovers to seal the win.

Verbosedutch

Michigan State 31, Central Michigan 20

I expect this to be a disjointed and anything but smooth game with both teams playing multiple quarterbacks to find their best options. My guess is both defenses will be ahead of offenses in their progressions. That said, the Spartans should enjoy a win by two to three scores in Friday night’s opener.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn4+IPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9yZWRjZWRh cnJhZGFyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkByZWRjZWRhcnJhZGFyPC9h PiBpcyBiYWNrIGZvciBNU1UgRm9vdGJhbGwmIzM5O3Mga2ljayBvZmYgd2Vl ayEgSSB3YXMgam9pbmVkIGJ5IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vQWRhbUpha3NhP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBBZGFtSmFrc2E8 L2E+LCB0aGUgVm9pY2Ugb2YgdGhlIENoaXBwZXdhcywgdG8gYnJlYWsgZG93 biBDZW50cmFsIE1pY2hpZ2FuJiMzOTtzIHJvc3RlciBhbmQgdGFrZSBhIGxv b2sgYXQgdGhlaXIgc3RyZW5ndGggb2Ygc2NoZWR1bGU8YnI+PGJyPkxpc3Rl bjogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2tZTlpGZEZHUDUiPmh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby9rWU5aRmRGR1A1PC9hPjxicj5XYXRjaDogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL09qNWRFNTlaSXgiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9PajVkRTU5Wkl4PC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vRDBwY09yb2paZCI+cGljLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0QwcGNPcm9qWmQ8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgU3lkbmV5IFBhZGdl dHQgKEBzeWRuZXlwYWRnZXR0aSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9zeWRuZXlwYWRnZXR0aS9zdGF0dXMvMTY5Njk1NjYyNzY0NjE0MDYz OT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BdWd1c3QgMzAsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Chase Glasser

Michigan State 38, Central Michigan 13.

Close for one-and-a-half quarters. Michigan State’s defensive line forces a pair of turnovers and MSU cruises in the second half.

Evan Bartlett

Michigan State 37, Central Michigan 17

Central Michigan has a rushing attack that may raise some eyebrows. However, the Chippewas' passing game still has some question marks. MSU holds CMU to only a couple of touchdowns and recovers a couple of fumbles. The Spartans will need to hold on to the ball, but I’m confident that they will. Noah Kim trots out for the first series and has a solid start.

Seth Berry

Michigan State 31, Central Michigan 14

I think this will be a game where both offenses will be trying to figure out ways to move the ball against defenses that may have the upper hand in this one. Both CMU (Daniel Richardson) and MSU (Payton Thorne) had last year’s starters at quarterback transfer to other programs, so both teams will have to break in new starting QBs, which is always a challenge in game one. Over time, Michigan State has more playmakers on the offensive side of the ball to pull away in this game, as running backs Jalen Berger and Nathan Carter will have to carry the load in the running game while the passing games gets sorted. If the Spartans do find success in the air, the likes of Tre Mosley and the MSU tight end group should be able to make plays throughout. I see MSU’s offense being able to establish some sort of a rhythm after a couple of series, while it’s going to be very difficult for CMU to find the playmakers to move the ball constantly on the Spartans.