Michigan State offensive lineman Stanton Ramil recently suffered a knee injury that required surgery. The true freshman was an early enrollee in January and has practiced with MSU throughout the spring and fall camp. There is no known timetable on Ramil’s return. Ramil announced the news on Wednesday night.

“I would like to share my appreciation not only for the MSU coaching staff who has been by my side this whole time, but also the trainers of MSU athletics that are helping me through this recovery process,” Ramil said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Ramil was a high three-star offensive tackle out of high school, according to Rivals. He attended Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama. Ramil was named an Under Armour All-American. He also played in the 2022 Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game in December. In February, Ramil spoke to the media about the connection he felt to his teammates early on at Michigan State. “There’s a strong sense of brotherhood among the O-line,” Ramil said. “I love my teammates. I love my coaches. I love the environment.” While Ramil likely would not have been a starter this season, being out for an extended period of time could hurt his development. Ramil is a big piece for the Spartans' offensive line in the next few years. To read Spartans Illustrated's offensive line positional preview, click here.