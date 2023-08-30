In a video montage posted to social media featuring clips from last season and video of an anonymous player under the lights in Spartan Stadium, the team reveal edits first combo in the new era of uniforms.

After the reveal of a new uniform set just over a month ago , the Michigan State football program unveiled its opening night look ahead of Friday’s matchup with Central Michigan . The new “Shadow” uniforms stay in the closet for now, as the team has revealed a popular green jersey/green helmet/white pants look.

Some quick facts:

-This is the debut for all three uniform pieces. The helmet features the new Greek key stripe, the jersey features the more obvious Greek key stripes on the collar and on the sleeves, and the white pants feature the light gray Greek key stripe.

-This is the ninth time MSU has worn green helmets, green jerseys and white pants under head coach Mel Tucker, most of any color combo.

-If you count this game as a new uniform combo, this marks the 28th unique uniform combo in 33 games under Tucker.

These uniforms put MSU in a familiar yet evolved look as the Spartans look to get off to a good start against the Chippewas. While now we are used to white helmets, green pants, etc., and have the black uniform components to look forward to, green-green-white was MSU’s only home uniform combo for decades.

What do you like about this uniform combo? Are you excited to see the new uniform designs in action? Any thoughts about the possible uniform combo for next week’s matchup against Richmond?

