After weeks of teasing, the ominous 7.28.23 has come and gone. Many different Spartan fans’ hopes and predictions were floated: Spartan Stadium renovations, new football building grand opening, starting quarterback announcement, you name it. But hands down, the biggest wish from fans was a new alternate uniform. It’s been four long years since Michigan State's now-infamous alternate uniform featuring neon pants and lettering was revealed, and most fans thought that the time had come for a new one. Over the last few years, we’ve seen lots of concepts, dreams, and mockups pop up on social media regarding new uniform ideas. One of the most popular designs has been an introduction of an all-black uniform for Spartan Football. We all fondly remember the “Pro Combats” that were worn against Michigan in 2011 (people have continually predicted MSU would bring these back despite them always being a one time only debut), and the alternate uniform that featured black and bronze worn three times across 2015 and 2016. Men’s basketball wore the black and neon uniform from 2017 to 2020, and has been wearing a somewhat controversial black and white uniform since 2021. Tuesday afternoon, thanks to some internet sleuthing, a retail leak shed some light on the coming announcement, as new designs of MSU football uniforms, green, white and black, were found for sale online. They were youth replica jerseys, so while somewhat painting the picture, fans were patiently waiting for Friday to properly judge the new uniforms. At the exclusive “Thy Shadows” event on Friday night, the first event of the third annual "Spartan Dawg Con," MSU not only revealed a brand new black uniform, but a completely redesigned uniform set, featuring three new jerseys, three new pants, and three (for now) new helmets. The buzz on social media since the event has been strong. This is the first uniform redesign for MSU since before the 2015 season. There are a number of things to break down. Let's get into it.

First, the new uniforms use the new Nike Vapor Fusion template, which has only been worn by Oregon, Georgia and Ohio State at the college level. The NFL will begin using the template this season. Next, we see a more obvious use of the MSU Greek key pattern, which was used more subtly on the previous uniform set. While those uniforms had the pattern on just the sleeve of the jersey and the stripe of the pants, the new uniform set also features the pattern around the collar of the jersey. The green and white jerseys are the same basic style we have seen the Spartans wear for decades, with a small “Michigan State” stylized across the chest. The black uniform features no wordmark, and simply the Spartan head logo on the collar. The pants got a makeover as well, as the Greek key stripe is again more obviously stated, and goes down the entire pants now, as opposed to the cut-off stripe.

The helmets got a makeover as well. In head coach Mel Tucker’s tenure, we’ve seen the helmet stripe go from thick to skinny to nonexistent, and back and forth many times. We now have a new stripe debuting: the Greek key stripe. The previous thick stripe had the key sublimated in it, but now it is present and loud. Will we still see the skinny stripe and no stripe some weeks? That remains to be seen. Also a fun nod on the back of the helmet, it now features a mitten-shaped helmet warning sticker. The black helmet also features a carbon-spec paint, something unique to MSU. While at the announcement the black helmet featured a green Spartan head, I anticipate the helmet also getting the Script "State," Gruff Sparty, Block "S," etc. treatment.

Perhaps my biggest takeaway is this: reports from “Thy Shadows” emphasized that the black uniform is NOT an alternate uniform. It is now everyday wear for MSU football. We will see black jerseys and green pants, white jerseys and black pants, etc. This may come as a shock or disappointment for some, but times have changed. Coach Tucker emphasizes uniforms, so much in fact that in his three seasons as head coach, MSU has not repeated a uniform within a single season. The coaches love it, the players love it, the recruits love it, and most of the fans love it. So, the big question is, how long will we have to wait to see the black uniform in action? Hopefully, not long. When I received word a week ago that the July 28 announcement was indeed a black uniform, I was also told that they will be worn on opening night against Central Michigan. Will this hold true? Who knows, but that’s where my money is now. I’d also keep an eye on the Washington game. As of now, the Michigan game on Oct. 21 is slated to be a night game, and I’m sure a lot of minds have MSU in black that game, but I just don’t see it. Outside of the Pro Combats in 2011, MSU has gone all-green for that game dating back over a decade.

A game I would keep my eye on, though, is Nov. 11 in Columbus. Ohio State announced last week that it will be debuting a light gray uniform for that night’s matchup, leaving it to MSU to wear a “dark” color, per NCAA rules. MSU going all-black in the Horseshoe? Perhaps. So what do we think about the new uniforms? Has anyone else bought their replica yet? What new combo are you looking forward to the most? Let us know in the Spartans Illustrated Message Board.

