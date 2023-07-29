MSU, we love thy shadows. But...what on earth was the "Thy Shadows" event on Friday in East Lansing?

I was fortunate enough to receive an invite from the Michigan State football staff for being a “social media influencer” – also know as someone that spends WAY too much time online and cares WAY too much about their favorite college sports program.

What did we all know going into the event? Well, not a lot at all, which I thought was pretty cool. All that was shared was that it was an event at Wharton Center from 7:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time with a surprise at the end.

Was it a show? Was it a 90-minute lecture from head coach Mel Tucker himself? Was the surprise opening the ceiling so hundred dollar bills could rain down on us?

Here is a rundown of what happened at the event.

BEFORE THE SHOW

By now, you know that the secret was the new uniforms, including the all-black “Shadows” jerseys – more on those later.

The event took place in Wharton’s auxiliary performance hall, which seats a few hundred people.

We take our seats with tons of recruits and coaches to our left where plenty of chatter is going on. Offensive coordinator Jay Johnson is talking to Matt Hasselbeck – former NFL All-Pro and father of 2024 quarterback commit Henry Hasselbeck. Plenty of other 2024 commits are seated and chatting as well, along with other recruits, including one who is currently committed to another school.

To our right, the “Dawgs” were seated. Former and current players, including Javon Ringer who I swear could still get 1,200 yards this season if he had any eligibility left. Ringer also now works a recruiting assistant with MSU as well. And to our very far right, the donors of course.

The lights lower and I take my phone out to get ready to tweet about it because, well, what else am I going to do? I don’t donate thousands to the program. I’m not a former player that won a Rose Bowl. I’m not on the coaching staff or a family member of a highly-talented football player. So I might as well make myself useful in this room and do what I do best – post things on the internet.

THE SHOW

Athletic director Alan Haller kicks things off and talks about how this is the 100th year of Spartan Stadium in 2023, and names three memories he has:

-The first prime-time game at Spartan Stadium in 1987 against USC, when Haller was a recruit. He said he made up his mind to attend Michigan State that night, but also still made the staff work for his commitment even though his heart was already set. That got some chuckles.

-The 2013 Michigan vs. Michigan State game, which he called the most athletically dominant performance he’s ever seen in sports in person. Hard to argue – just ask Devin Gardner.

-The 2021 Kenneth Walker Extravaganza against Michigan, where he shared that as an athletic director in his first year, he had no idea how he should react to Chuck Brantley’s game-winning interception. He “allegedly” hit a staff member in celebration, but put emphasis on “allegedly.” Plenty of laughs early on.

He ended his time on the mic with reflecting on one more memory that had him holding back tears. Before every game, he said, the nerves would be at a high in that tunnel. He would run out, turn to his right and see his mom in the stands. She sadly passed away years ago, but thinks of those two dozen runs out of the tunnel to see his mom whenever he sees Spartan Stadium.