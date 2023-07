Michigan State had a big month of June on the recruiting trail, adding seven of its 10 current commitments in the 2024 class. The newest addition comes at one of the most important positions in all of sports as three-star quarterback Henry Hasselbeck publicly pledged to the Spartans on June 30.

It's always impactful for a program to get a commitment from its preferred quarterback target, and after the Spartans offered Hasselbeck a scholarship in early May, Michigan State quickly zeroed in on Hasselbeck and earned his verbal pledge.

Following his commitment, Hasselbeck spoke to Spartans Illustrated about why he chose Michigan State, his overall recruiting process and what he plans to do next.