Following Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker's Big Ten Media Days press conference, which was televised on the Big Ten Network, he broke away for a 45-minute podium session in Indianapolis.

Tucker covered many topics, including the improved depth and competition within the roster, the quarterback situation, getting bigger in the trenches, an injury update on redshirt junior linebacker Darius Snow, transfer portal departures and additional personnel notes about his team, among other things.

"No doubt, the (2023 team has the) most talent that we've had top to bottom on our roster," Tucker said on Wednesday. “We needed more quality depth on our roster, and we addressed that this out of season."

Following an 11-win season in 2021, Michigan State stumbled to a 5-7 record and missed a bowl game. While Tucker does feel that the overall depth of the team is better, it's finding consistency that is most important.

Due to injuries and suspensions, MSU was forced to used 27 different starters on defense, in 2022. Tucker estimated that 43 total different starters were used by the Spartans last year, which he said was around the fifth-most in the country.

The depth is now there if the injuries ramp up again, according to Tucker, but it will take more than that to win games.

"Consistency in performance is how you become successful (in everything you do), especially when you're building a program," Tucker said. "Quality depth is important. We didn't have that in enough positions a year ago, so when we got guys banged up, we just weren't able to answer the bell. We've got to stay healthy.

"We've addressed the depth through recruiting and player development, that's key. And we upgraded the coaching staff as well. So, I feel good about the team, but it remains to be seen, we've gotta go out and play the games, right?"

Tucker noted that the team had better injury luck in 2021, with the Spartans staying "relatively healthy" until the Ohio State game in November of that year. The team also dealt with a flu outbreak amongst the locker room in the season finale of that year against Penn State, but Tucker mentioned that guys were able to "rise to the occasion" despite perhaps not having as strong of depth from top to bottom on the roster then as MSU has now.

Tucker detailed why it it takes such a long time to get a roster's depth to the point it is at now.

"It does take some time to build depth through recruiting," Tucker said. "After the 2020 season, that COVID season, we didn't have a player drafted (to the NFL) and that was the first time in I think 80 years that Michigan State didn't have a player drafted, and that's at any position. So, that just kind of goes to show you the state of the depth and talent in the program, and it takes some recruiting classes to get that done."

Tucker feels that Michigan State has brought in strong back-to-back recruiting classes in the 2022 and 2023 cycles, and that the experience the true freshmen got last year when they were forced into playing time due to injuries will be beneficial moving forward.

"We recruited well, especially the past two classes," Tucker said. "Some of those young guys that we recruited in that 2022 class, they actually were playing last year. So, it was painful on the job training, but they're bigger, stronger, faster now, and they have experience and they look different."

Tucker also feels, in some ways, that the lumps the team took in 2022 will pay dividends in 2023 and beyond, and taught the team valuable lessons.

"Oftentimes you have to get kicked in the face before you can be great," Tucker said. "We have a chip on our shoulder. No one was happy with the way the season unfolded, especially the last couple games, it was very disappointing. So we're just hungry."

While national expectations are low for Michigan State in 2023, Tucker pushed back on the idea that this is a rebuilding year, or that the Spartans won't be competitive in 2023.

"We just want to reach our full potential," Tucker said. "Our goal is to win every game on our schedule and then at the end we'll just add it up. We're not out here just practicing coaching. We're not out here just to play and roll our helmets out there. Obviously the goal is to win every game. I don't know why we should apologize for that being the goal. It's everybody else's goal, why can't it be ours?"

This was a theme that Tucker continued throughout the podium session. Michigan State isn't worried about expectations from fans or media. The Spartans plan to accomplish many things in 2023.

"I don't see it as a swing year," Tucker later added. "I see it as this is the next year, this is a fresh year and we're gonna attack it. I don't see it as anything other than that."

Tucker went on during his media time to detail many of the players and outlooks at various positions.