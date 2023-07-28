Michigan State fans were told to expect a big reveal as part of the annual "Spartan Dawg Con" weekend, and the wait is finally over. The football team will be taking to the field with a new look this fall for both its standard home and away jerseys. The big change, however, will be the program's first ever all-black alternate jersey set, which have been given the name "Shadow."

The Mel Tucker era in East Lansing has featured a regular parade of different uniform and helmet combinations throughout his tenure. From a gruff Sparty logo helmet, to the block S honoring former head coach George Perles, to a script State helmet, to the American flag carrying Sparty, there have been many different unique helmet designs under Tucker. To date, the primary uniform change outside of helmet variance has been adding a green stripe to the white pants, though. This leaves the last full uniform reveal as the polarizing neon green uniform unveiled back in 2019 in the final year of the Mark Dantonio era. With tonight's release, Tucker adds his own stamp to the uniform and brings in the latest alternate jersey option for the team as a program first. The Spartans will have an all-black uniform for the first time in program history.

Based on the intel from Spartans Illustrated's Matt Sheehan - who attended the event in person - the new jerseys feature Nike Infused technology and are the first ever jerseys to officially be considered Dri-Fit. The uniform includes a traditional Greek pattern as both the helmet strike and on the uniform itself which symbolizes unity across MSU athletics and the word “Relentless” written inside on the collar. In addition, the black helmet is the only one with its carbon variant in the country.

No word yet on which game Michigan State plans to wear its all-black alternate. The team could potentially don it for a big-time home matchup against Washington on Sept. 16, or perhaps it may wait for a primetime showdown in Spartan Stadium with Michigan on Oct 21. Which game would you prefer between the two, or do you hope to see it in a different home game altogether? Let us know in the forum.

