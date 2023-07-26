In what will be a rivalry first if it isn't flexed to another network, the Michigan State-Michigan rivalry will be kicking off in primetime on NBC this fall when the Wolverines visit Spartan Stadium. First reported by Action Network's Bretty McMurphy, NBC is reportedly carrying the intrastate clash this season on Oct. 21 and has it scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time start. It will mark the first time in rivalry history the game will be played at night in East Lansing, and will mark just the third time ever in series history after the 2017 clash in Ann Arbor that saw MSU defeat UM 14-10 and last season's 29-7 MSU loss marred by a post-game fight.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Gb3Igd2hhdCB3aWxsIGFtb3VudCB0byB0aGUgZmlyc3QgdGltZSBp biByaXZhbHJ5IGhpc3RvcnksIFVNIGF0IE1TVSBpcyB0ZW50YXRpdmVseSBz Y2hlZHVsZWQgdG8gc3RhcnQgdW5kZXIgdGhlIGxpZ2h0cyBpbiBwcmltZXRp bWUgYXQgU3BhcnRhbiBTdGFkaXVtLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v QUZvakthdXR1bSI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0FGb2pLYXV0dW08L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgS2V2aW4gS25pZ2h0IChAS0FqYXhLbmlnaHQpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vS0FqYXhLbmlnaHQvc3RhdHVzLzE2ODQyNDY4 NDcyNjU4NjE2MzI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVseSAyNiwgMjAy MzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Currently, Michigan State has seven game times announced for the season with the Michigan matchup being still potentially up for changes. Should it stay as scheduled now, it will be one of four primetime games currently scheduled for MSU. The others are the season opener hosting Central Michigan, a visit to Columbus to take on Ohio State, and a neutral field matchup against Penn State to end the season in Detroit. The matchup against the Wolverines will also be one of three games currently being broadcast by NBC this season. The 2023 football season will be the first with NBC as a new broadcast partner under the Big Ten's new media rights deal that takes effect this fall.



MSU Football 2023 Season Schedule Date Opponent Location Time (ET) Sept. 1 Central Michigan East Lansing, MI 7 p.m. FS1 Sept 9. Richmond East Lansing, MI 3:30 p.n. ET BTN Sept. 16 Washington East Lansing, MI 5 p.m. Peacock Sept. 23 Maryland East Lansing, MI 3:30 p.m., TBA Sept. 30 Iowa Iowa City, IA TBA Oct. 14 Rutgers Piscataway, NJ Noon, TBA Oct. 21 Michigan East Lansing, MI 7:30 p.m., NBC* Oct. 28 Minnesota Minneapolis, MN TBA Nov. 4 Nebraska East Lansing, MI TBA Nov. 11 Ohio State Columbus, OH 7:30 p.m. NBC Nov. 18 Indiana Bloomington, IN TBA Nov. 24 Penn State Detroit, MI 7:30 p.m. NBC

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker will look to rebound from his first rivalry loss last season when UM visits on Oct. 21. Tucker endeared himself to Spartan fans when he began his tenure on a 2-0 mark against the hated rival of MSU before an injury plagued squad fell to the eventual repeat Big Ten Champion.