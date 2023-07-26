Michigan at Michigan State football reportedly set for primetime on NBC
In what will be a rivalry first if it isn't flexed to another network, the Michigan State-Michigan rivalry will be kicking off in primetime on NBC this fall when the Wolverines visit Spartan Stadium.
First reported by Action Network's Bretty McMurphy, NBC is reportedly carrying the intrastate clash this season on Oct. 21 and has it scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time start. It will mark the first time in rivalry history the game will be played at night in East Lansing, and will mark just the third time ever in series history after the 2017 clash in Ann Arbor that saw MSU defeat UM 14-10 and last season's 29-7 MSU loss marred by a post-game fight.
Currently, Michigan State has seven game times announced for the season with the Michigan matchup being still potentially up for changes. Should it stay as scheduled now, it will be one of four primetime games currently scheduled for MSU. The others are the season opener hosting Central Michigan, a visit to Columbus to take on Ohio State, and a neutral field matchup against Penn State to end the season in Detroit.
The matchup against the Wolverines will also be one of three games currently being broadcast by NBC this season. The 2023 football season will be the first with NBC as a new broadcast partner under the Big Ten's new media rights deal that takes effect this fall.
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Time (ET)
|
Sept. 1
|
Central Michigan
|
East Lansing, MI
|
7 p.m. FS1
|
Sept 9.
|
Richmond
|
East Lansing, MI
|
3:30 p.n. ET BTN
|
Sept. 16
|
Washington
|
East Lansing, MI
|
5 p.m. Peacock
|
Sept. 23
|
Maryland
|
East Lansing, MI
|
3:30 p.m., TBA
|
Sept. 30
|
Iowa
|
Iowa City, IA
|
TBA
|
Oct. 14
|
Rutgers
|
Piscataway, NJ
|
Noon, TBA
|
Oct. 21
|
Michigan
|
East Lansing, MI
|
7:30 p.m., NBC*
|
Oct. 28
|
Minnesota
|
Minneapolis, MN
|
TBA
|
Nov. 4
|
Nebraska
|
East Lansing, MI
|
TBA
|
Nov. 11
|
Ohio State
|
Columbus, OH
|
7:30 p.m. NBC
|
Nov. 18
|
Indiana
|
Bloomington, IN
|
TBA
|
Nov. 24
|
Penn State
|
Detroit, MI
|
7:30 p.m. NBC
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker will look to rebound from his first rivalry loss last season when UM visits on Oct. 21. Tucker endeared himself to Spartan fans when he began his tenure on a 2-0 mark against the hated rival of MSU before an injury plagued squad fell to the eventual repeat Big Ten Champion.