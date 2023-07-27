Michigan State's wide receivers room looks significantly different heading into the 2023 season than it did during the 2022 campaign, but the one constant at the position over the past few years has been Tre Mosley. Now a fifth-year senior and the "OG" of MSU's wide receiver group, Mosley is ready to lead not only his positional group, but the entire team. Mosley enters 2023 as the Spartans' presumptive No. 1 target in the passing game following the departures of Keon Coleman (who transferred to Florida State) and Jayden Reed (who now plays in the NFL for the Green Bay Packers). Germie Bernard also transferred to Washington during the offseason, so there are plenty of targets to go around for Mosley and his current teammates. Head coach Mel Tucker has often praised Mosley, and it was no surprise that the wide receiver represented Michigan State at the 2023 Big Ten Media Days event in Indianapolis on Wednesday. Mosley was joined by Tucker, redshirt linebacker Cal Haladay and fifth-year senior offensive lineman J.D. Duplain. Mosley spoke about leadership, the mentality inside the locker room, building team chemistry, teammates transferring out, increased competition and much more. "It means everything," Mosley said about representing Michigan State at Big Ten Media Days. "For my peers and my coaches to allow me to come here and be one of the spokespersons for the team, it means a lot. It's a great honor. Everyone doesn't get this opportunity and I'm thankful for it. I'm looking forward to this upcoming season."

A more defined role on and off the field?

Interestingly, Mosley has primarily worked as the slot wide receiver for the Spartans throughout his time in East Lansing. According to Pro Football Focus, Mosley lined up in the slot on 89.6% of his passing play snaps in 2022 (309 times out of 345 passing plays) and 89.8% of his snaps in 2021 (307 times out of 342 passing plays). When Spartans Illustrated asked Mosley if that would continue to be the case in 2023, he noted that he has been working both inside and outside and can play at multiple spots this coming season. "I've definitely been getting reps in both from the inside and the outside," Mosley said. "The more I can do, the better for myself and the better for my team. So, I expect to play both this year, inside and outside. It's crazy because coming in, I did start off playing outside, and that's where I was more comfortable. Then with the transition into playing in the slot, I got more comfortable there. So now it's like, I feel comfortable playing both, and it's just whatever the team needs to be successful, I'm willing to do." He has recorded 98 receptions for 1,176 yards and eight touchdowns in 35 career games. Mosley caught 35 passes in both 2021 and 2022, but had more yardage in 2021 (530) than in 2022 (359). However, he did catch a career-high four touchdowns last season. It's not just on the field where Mosley may see his role expand. As a team leader, and the veteran of the wide receivers room, it's up to him to make sure that he is showing the younger guys how to do things the proper way. It is clear that the team respects Mosley, and his teammates are doing what he asks of them. "It's been going well because guys are buying in," Mosley said about his role as a leader. "Whenever you get your guys to buy in, it makes the process that much easier. There's no pushback, there's no rebuttal from anybody. I'm appreciative of that from the guys because we're all in this together and we go as far as we do as a team." While he will see an increased leadership role in 2023, leading is not new to Mosley. "I looked at it and took it in straight on because that's something that's nothing new to me," Mosley said about leading the team. "I've been a leader my whole life, from little league to high school to college, it's just now I have to be more vocal and just go the extra mile, which I'm very comfortable doing. And I like to bring other guys with me, so it's not a challenge for me at all."

No room for complacency