Michigan State wide receiver Tre Mosley is ready to lead and dominate
Michigan State wide receiver Tre Mosley enters his fifth year with the program in 2023. Now as the elder statesman, or the “OG,” of the wide receivers group, Mosley knows that it is up to him to lead the younger guys, and he’s ready to do so.
“A lot of (the younger guys) call me the ‘OG’ now,” Mosley said with a laugh. “It's crazy that I'm the old man, I'm only 21. But I liked it. I take it (as a sign of) respect, just showing the guys how to go about their business and be mature because we do have a lot of youth in the (wide receivers) room still. So, just showing guys what's right, what's wrong, how to take care of business. Have your fun, but make sure you always keep the main thing, the main thing first.”
Mosley spoke to the media last week after MSU’s first spring practice of 2023. While the redshirt senior knows the first day of practice is certainly not when the Spartans will be the sharpest, he was encouraged with what he saw.
“First day could have been better, could’ve been worse, but the first day is when guys get to knock the rust off and get back a grove of things,” Mosley said about last week’s spring practice. “It was good to see everyone out there and everyone make the most out of the first day.”
As Mosley mentioned, MSU’s wide receivers room is full of youth. The Spartans have two proven veteran options in Mosley and junior Keon Coleman. But with Jayden Reed pursuing the NFL Draft and Germie Bernard transferring out of the program and heading to Washington, MSU will need other receivers to step up in 2023.
Reed recorded 147 receptions, 2,069 receiving yards and 18 receiving touchdowns over the past three seasons. He had at least 55 receptions in each of the past two seasons. While Mosley doesn’t expect one single player to be able to replace Reed’s production, he believes the Spartans have the talent in the wide receivers group to collectively do so.
“Well, I think we're in a place to fill the void,” Mosley said about Reed leaving. “It won't be one guy doing it, it's gonna be a collective thing from the whole group. With (Reed) leaving, he was a big playmaker, and it's gonna be hard to ask one guy to just step into his shoes. But if the room, if everyone elevates their game, we can do it.”
When asked who he thinks will step up and become MSU’s third and fourth options in the passing game behind himself and Coleman, Mosley noted that the Spartans aren’t lacking in options for the 2023 campaign. However, the players who work the hardest will earn the playing time.
“There's a lot of options right there,” Mosley said when asked who can step up as MSU’s third and fourth receivers. “Honestly, it can go a lot of ways. It's gonna be who has the best spring and the best summer because you’ve got guys like Montorie Foster (and) Christian Fitzpatrick who have been around and know the game a little bit. And then you’ve got the younger guys like Antonio Gates, Tyrell Henry, (Jaron) Glover and then other guys in the room who have been competing their butts off the last few years, too, trying to get on the field. So it's gonna be a dog fight for everybody.”
Mosley plans to lead those younger and less experienced players by example.
“I gotta live what I preach because if I'm not doing what I say, there's no way in hell they'll follow and do what I say as well,” Mosley said. “So, you gotta lead by example and set the example as well.”
Mosley has one simple personal goal this season: domination. He has recorded 98 receptions for 1,176 yards and eight touchdowns in 35 career games. He totaled 35 receptions in both 2021 and 2022, and had a career-high four touchdowns last season. However, now it is time for him to step up and become one of the team’s top options in the passing game.
“Domination,” Mosley said when asked about his goals in 2023. “At this point in my career, it's the only thing that's really going to set me apart from everyone else. I know the ups and downs, I've seen the game. I know what it takes to be dominant. So being dominant consistently is my goal this year.”
Mosley also mentioned his offseason goal was to reach 200 pounds-steady, and he was able to hit that goal going into spring ball.
As for the team, the redshirt senior knows that Michigan State’s 5-7 campaign in 2022 was inexcusable. Mosley noted that the team is hungry heading into 2023, and that the spring season will be important for the Spartans before heading into the summer and fall.
“Absolutely,” Mosley answered when asked if there is hunger for the team after the 2022 season. “Last year, we didn't apparently do what we are capable of for various reasons. We've seen the highs, we've seen the lows, so we know what it takes to get back to where we want to go and do more.
"From the oldest guy on the team, the youngest guy, guys who have been here, or (guys who have) just walked in the door, we need to all be on the same page throughout these next few weeks (in the spring) so that we can take the necessary steps that we need as a team to be successful.”
Following an 11-2 season and a Peach Bowl victory in 2021, Mosley admitted that the Spartans may have gotten too complacent in 2022. Mosley also mentioned that the Spartans’ 2-5 record during the COVID-19 shortened season in 2020 played a big role in the team’s ability to find success in 2021.
Now, coming off of a disappointing year in 2022, Mosley expects the team to work tirelessly to reach its goals in 2023.
“When you're successful, it can sometimes lead to complacency,” Mosley said. “Especially when you have a youthful team and guys who came after that (2021) season, they really didn't know what it was, especially because some of us, the hunger came from that COVID year (2020) where we were 2-5. So that really drove us to where we were that season when we were 11-2.
“And then the following year (2022), it could have been a little bit of complacency, injuries, all of it mixed together. But, this summer, the spring and this winter, that's the mindset of getting back to being on top and competing for championships. That’s the goal.”
Overall, Mosley has enjoyed his time in East Lansing, and is looking to find more success in 2023.
“I really love every experience and moment in my time here (at Michigan State),” Mosley said.