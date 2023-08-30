Today, let’s explore this aspect of my simulation results, starting with an overview of the teams at the top.

My simulation is not the only source of data that generates effective odds for the college football landscape. The various bookmakers in Las Vegas also generate odds for conference titles, total wins, playoffs participants, etc.. If these odds are compared, one can get a sense of which bets might be more or less likely to pan out.

Today is the final stop on that journey. In many of the previous installments of this series, I have referenced various odds that my Monte Carlo simulation of the season generates. Usually, I use these numbers to predict how each team’s schedule, conference, and the full season will play out. But there is a another, potentially more interesting use for these numbers.

At long last, the wait is almost over. On the heels of last weekend’s “Week Zero” appetizer, we are mere hours away from the main course of college football that will be Week One.

In addition, I have added the current money lines from DraftKings (which are subject to change), which translate to odds that can be directly compared to my odds. Finally, I compare these two sets of odds to generate a “return on investment” or ROI for a $100 bet on each event, assuming that my odds are correct. The bets in Table 1 with a positive ROI are shaded in green.

Table 1 below summarizes a subset of the data that my simulation generates (all of which I have presented previously) for the 30 teams that my model predicts to have the best odds to make the College Football Playoff.

The data on the left side of the table is presented in a slightly different manner than what I have shown previously in this series. Here, it is easy to compare the raw odds that I calculate for each team to make the playoffs and to win the national title.

It comes as no surprise that No. 1 Georgia has the best chance to both make the playoffs (33%) and to win the national championship (11%). However, it should be noted that Michigan (29% playoff odds and 9% title odds) and Ohio State (25% and 9%) are right behind the Bulldogs in second and third place, respectively. The rest of the top-eight is rounded out by USC, Notre Dame, Penn State, Alabama and Florida State.

In my previous analysis of the College Football Playoff, I came to a different conclusion using my disruptive scenario. I projected a Final Four of Georgia (No. 1 in Table 1), Notre Dame (No. 5), Penn State (No. 6) and Alabama (No. 7).

That projection is based on one very specific single-season outcome (which I believe may likely share some interesting elements with the real season…assuming the teams are roughly as good as expected, which we already know is not true). The odds for each individual team in Table 1, however, are likely to be more accurate.

My simulation puts both Michigan and Ohio State into the playoffs more times than Penn State. But the real season will effectively represent just one outcome out of an astronomically large number of potential outcomes. We will all watch together to see how things actually play out.

Shifting to the right side of Table 1, we can start to see which bets might be worth the risk. Not surprisingly, my calculated ROI for a large portion of the possible bets is negative, especially for the teams at the top of the table. Those clever folks in Vegas are experts at setting the lines just over where the probability is in reality. That is how and why they make money.

However, there are some potentially promising bets farther down in Table 1. For example, a bet on Wisconsin to win the Big Ten has a positive ROI. My computer give the Badgers slightly better odds (13.7%) than the equivalent odds for a +750 money line bet (11.8%). While this is a small advantage, it does suggest that Wisconsin might be slightly undervalued.

Another promising set of bets might be on some of the borderline contenders such as USC, Notre Dame, or Penn State to win the national title. The odds for those event are all around 5%. My calculations suggest that those three teams are all slightly undervalued as well.