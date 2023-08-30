If this Is your first 3-2-1 Preview, welcome! If It's your 30th one, thanks a ton for returning to this little breakdown we have: three things we want to see, two key stats, one best bet bet.

BOY, HOWDY IS IT NICE TO BE BACK JUST HAMMERING THE KEYBOARD WITH EXCITEMENT, FEAR AND PURE GAME WEEK EMOTIONS.

COME ONE, COME ALL TO THE FIRST 3-2-1 PREVIEW OF THE 2023 SEASON.

A run game to smile about

NOT SO FAST, this one is already a little easier said than done.

Now, do we expect Michigan State to be able to move the ball on the ground on Friday night? Yes. Do I also think Central Michigan provides a legitimate test right off the bat? Also yes.

Last year Central Michigan’s defensive front held a national top-five stuff rate (25.1% of opponent runs were stopped at or behind the line of scrimmage) and the 15th-best opportunity rate (41.5% of runs that went four-plus yards).

With the experienced duo of Jacques Bristol and Robi Stuart returning to the mix, it won’t be as easy as just snapping the ball and handing it to Jalen Berger, Nathan Carter or Jaren Mangham and saying, “just go get eight yards, pretty please.”

One of the things we are looking to overreact to is how MSU’s run game can prevail against a Group of Five opponent, and this looks to be as formidable as you can ask for. Succeed against CMU (something like 4.5 yards per carry), and it’s all smiles. Falter, and you start to wonder how it’ll go against the Penn States and Michigans of the world.

Pressure on the quarterback

This is a two-fold “want to see” bullet point.

First, it would be nice to rattle whoever the new CMU quarterback will be (Bert Emanuel Jr. or Jase Bauer). How’s that for hard-hitting analysis?

Second, this will be one of those “if we don’t see it we can slightly panic about it” sort of things. Why? Because CMU’s offensive line was just as nice as a glass of warm milk at a September tailgate. No thanks. And the 7.1% sack rate (80th in the nation last year) backs that up.

Central Michigan will be trying to get some sizzle back in its offensive line room with a new positional coach (Tavita Thompson), but can it be a quick enough turnaround for a unit coming off of a bad season and replacing two interior starters?

MSU’s defensive front is supposed to be a strength – if not the strength – of this team. If they leave this game without a noticeable impact, you can ask your buddy or whoever on the ride home from Spartan Stadium if it's time to maybe be a tad concerned.

A field goal attempt from 40-plus yards

I just want to see what MSU is working with here. One of the biggest sighs of relief in Spartan Stadium history will be if newly-minted kicker Jonathan Kim (or returner Stephen Rusnak) drills a field goal from anything resembling length.

Last year’s kicking game was MSU’s personal Fyre Fest. If you're reading this, you likely already know that. It’s a huge reason why the Spartans are coming off a 5-7 season and not a 6-6 campaign. A moderate reason why play-calling was so iffy inside the 30-yard line last year when you know three points is far from guaranteed. And a small reason why I can’t sleep more than 45 minutes without waking up screaming every night.

I don’t think I’ve ever rooted for a drive to stall out, but maybe in the fourth quarter when MSU is up by something like 28-13, we can hope the Spartans take a knee on third-and-5 at the 30-yard line, just to see what happens. Give me something to believe in, Kim. Please.