CMU vs. MSU 3-2-1 Preview: 3 things we want to see, 2 key stats, 1 best bet
COME ONE, COME ALL TO THE FIRST 3-2-1 PREVIEW OF THE 2023 SEASON.
BOY, HOWDY IS IT NICE TO BE BACK JUST HAMMERING THE KEYBOARD WITH EXCITEMENT, FEAR AND PURE GAME WEEK EMOTIONS.
Of course, Michigan State opens the 2023 season at home versus Central Michigan on Friday night at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (FS1).
If this Is your first 3-2-1 Preview, welcome! If It's your 30th one, thanks a ton for returning to this little breakdown we have: three things we want to see, two key stats, one best bet bet.
OFF WE GO!
3 THINGS WE WANT TO SEE
A run game to smile about
NOT SO FAST, this one is already a little easier said than done.
Now, do we expect Michigan State to be able to move the ball on the ground on Friday night? Yes. Do I also think Central Michigan provides a legitimate test right off the bat? Also yes.
Last year Central Michigan’s defensive front held a national top-five stuff rate (25.1% of opponent runs were stopped at or behind the line of scrimmage) and the 15th-best opportunity rate (41.5% of runs that went four-plus yards).
With the experienced duo of Jacques Bristol and Robi Stuart returning to the mix, it won’t be as easy as just snapping the ball and handing it to Jalen Berger, Nathan Carter or Jaren Mangham and saying, “just go get eight yards, pretty please.”
One of the things we are looking to overreact to is how MSU’s run game can prevail against a Group of Five opponent, and this looks to be as formidable as you can ask for. Succeed against CMU (something like 4.5 yards per carry), and it’s all smiles. Falter, and you start to wonder how it’ll go against the Penn States and Michigans of the world.
Pressure on the quarterback
This is a two-fold “want to see” bullet point.
First, it would be nice to rattle whoever the new CMU quarterback will be (Bert Emanuel Jr. or Jase Bauer). How’s that for hard-hitting analysis?
Second, this will be one of those “if we don’t see it we can slightly panic about it” sort of things. Why? Because CMU’s offensive line was just as nice as a glass of warm milk at a September tailgate. No thanks. And the 7.1% sack rate (80th in the nation last year) backs that up.
Central Michigan will be trying to get some sizzle back in its offensive line room with a new positional coach (Tavita Thompson), but can it be a quick enough turnaround for a unit coming off of a bad season and replacing two interior starters?
MSU’s defensive front is supposed to be a strength – if not the strength – of this team. If they leave this game without a noticeable impact, you can ask your buddy or whoever on the ride home from Spartan Stadium if it's time to maybe be a tad concerned.
A field goal attempt from 40-plus yards
I just want to see what MSU is working with here. One of the biggest sighs of relief in Spartan Stadium history will be if newly-minted kicker Jonathan Kim (or returner Stephen Rusnak) drills a field goal from anything resembling length.
Last year’s kicking game was MSU’s personal Fyre Fest. If you're reading this, you likely already know that. It’s a huge reason why the Spartans are coming off a 5-7 season and not a 6-6 campaign. A moderate reason why play-calling was so iffy inside the 30-yard line last year when you know three points is far from guaranteed. And a small reason why I can’t sleep more than 45 minutes without waking up screaming every night.
I don’t think I’ve ever rooted for a drive to stall out, but maybe in the fourth quarter when MSU is up by something like 28-13, we can hope the Spartans take a knee on third-and-5 at the 30-yard line, just to see what happens. Give me something to believe in, Kim. Please.
2 Key Stats
55
That’s how many pass breakups Central Michigan’s secondary had last season – good for 21st in the nation. For reference (cover your eyes), Michigan State had 31 last season, which was good for…120th in the nation.
The Chippewas return 45 of those pass breakups this fall, highlighted by Bronko Nagurski watch list cornerback Dante Kent, who is coming off of a season where he defended 15 passes en route to first-team All-MAC honors, it’s safe to say one side of the field will be a challenge to throw to. WELL, GOOD THING A NEW STARTING QUARTERBACK IS BEING BROKEN IN!
All in all, Central Michigan will give Noah Kim and/or Katin Houser a good test right off the bat.
43.5 percent
That was MSU’s third-down defense last year, good for 115th in the nation and dead-ass-last in the conference.
Look, I know I’m not bringing sunshine and rainbows for Spartans fans on this one, but it’s an important number to remind ourselves about.
Third-and-longs are going to be something I personally cannot wait for, and for two reasons: 1.) Can the defense actually get a pass rush? 2.) Will CMU be the first of potentially many teams to go directly at MSU's linebackers with a steep coverage mis-match, and how does that look without Darius Snow (assuming he is not healthy enough to play in Week One)?
Third-down defense has been an Achilles' heel for MSU in the last few years, but there’s reason to be partially optimistic as the Spartans can quickly get that number from horrendous to a tick above average (or better) with this defensive line.
1 Best Bet
Options: MSU -14.5, over/under 45.5
Get the drink shaker out. Add in two teams still debating who their starting quarterback is. Throw in a Spartan team that is basically starting its passing game from scratch against an upper-tier Group of Five pass defense. Sprinkle in two teams with strong fronts. Dash in some boring early season play-calling, too.
Go ahead and put the lid on, rattle it with some ice and pour it out into a big glass that says “UNDER.”
My prediction is MSU 28, CMU 17 after a late Chips' touchdown. So we are ducking under it by the skin of our teeth, but I just don’t think it’ll be a comfortable night for either offensive unit.
Best Bet: Under 45.5
Record: 0-0 (enjoy it while it lasts)