Chase Glasser of Spartans Illustrated stops by on a very exciting game week episode. We kick off the party with talking about what Chase will be looking for on Friday night against Central Michigan, which leads right into the question — is this year bigger for offensive coordinator Jay Johnson or defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton?

Also, what will newcomers Alante Brown and Terry Roberts bring to the table and can either be a plus player for the Spartans?

And with the hours ticking off until kickoff, what can we expect out of Central Michigan and do they bring anything to Spartan Stadium that should concern MSU?