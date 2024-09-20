Projecting Michigan State's Depth Chart: Week Four at Boston College

As Michigan State travels for its second road game of the 2024 season, Spartans Illustrated makes its best guesses for a projected depth chart for Saturday's game at Boston College (8 p.m. Eastern Time on ACC Network).

Following MSU's victory versus Prairie View A&M in Week Three, a 40-0 slow maul, playing rotations have solidified to a degree, but there is a growing list of players who are unavailable due to injury.

I would assume we will continue to see a wide variety of personnel employed on the field based on circumstances, as the defense continues to use a large number of players in different packages with positional flexibility being normal.

Let's take a look at how each position could break down.