Projecting Michigan State's Depth Chart: Week Four at Boston College

As Michigan State travels for its second road game of the 2024 season, Spartans Illustrated makes its best guesses for a projected depth chart for Saturday's game at Boston College (8 p.m. Eastern Time on ACC Network).
Following MSU's victory versus Prairie View A&M in Week Three, a 40-0 slow maul, playing rotations have solidified to a degree, but there is a growing list of players who are unavailable due to injury.
I would assume we will continue to see a wide variety of personnel employed on the field based on circumstances, as the defense continues to use a large number of players in different packages with positional flexibility being normal.
Let's take a look at how each position could break down.
Starter: Aidan Chiles
Backup: Tommy Schuster
Reserves: Alessio Milivojevic, Ryland Jessee, Atticus Carridine
Chiles hit the marks, leading the Spartans against an overmatched opponent in Prairie View A&M, while having the least amount of gaffes for any one game. While there were no recorded turnovers (thanks a penalty wiping away an interception), there were some miscommunications, oddly enough, on a couple running plays.
Schuster saw his first action as a Spartan last week and was highly efficient in his passing and scored on a one-yard plunge. Schuster looks capable to handle duties if the need arises, which is comforting. No other quarterbacks rendered a passing attempt, and it's a safe assumption we will not see the true freshman in game action this season unless it's an emergency situation.
Running Back
Starters: Nate Carter OR Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams
Fullback/H-back starter/reserve: Jay Coyne, Tyneil Hopper
Running back reserves: Brandon Tullis, Makhi Frazier, Joseph Martinez
Carter got the start again last week, with eight rushes for 91 yards, including a 60-yard a touchdown. However, Lynch-Adams touched the ball twice as much, getting 15 carries for 63 yards and two receptions for another 27 yards. Ball distribution will remain split for the foreseeable future as the staff is more than pleased to have a fresh running back as much as possible.
Coyne has gotten some snaps as as a lead blocker, but tight end Tyneil Hopper, has received action at fullback or H-back as well to provide more punch in the run game. It will be interesting to see how often the Spartans go with heavier sets as the season progresses.