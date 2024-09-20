Spartans Illustrated Staff Picks: Michigan State vs. Boston College

Michigan State looks to improve to 4-0 on the 2024 season with a win at Boston College this Saturday. (Photo by © Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

After three impressive wins to begin the 2024 season, Michigan State will head back on the road for another tough test against Boston College. The Eagles are just under a touchdown favorite and were recently ranked in the top-25 before dropping out following a loss to Missouri last weekend. The Spartans Illustrated team breaks down the matchup and gives predictions for the game.

David Harns

Michigan State 31, Boston College 24

My initial thought at the beginning of the season was that Michigan State would finish the first four games at 3-1 ... but I thought the loss would come at Maryland and the win would come at Boston College. I've changed my mind and I think the Spartans will overcome the injury issues and pull this one out for an impressive 4-0 start under Jonathan Smith.

Ryan O'Bleness

Michigan State 27, Boston College 24

I still don’t know exactly what to expect from this game. The injuries are beginning to pile up for the Spartans, especially along the offensive line, in the secondary and within the wide receivers group. And while Alumni Stadium doesn’t have the largest capacity, it’s going to be a rowdy and emotional crowd for Boston College’s “Red Bandana Game.” The Eagles have already beaten Florida State and played a top-10 Missouri team very close, despite losing. BC quarterback Thomas Castellanos is a playmaker with both his arm and legs. This game on the road will not be easy for Michigan State. But, MSU is confident and playing as a cohesive unit. The team’s defense has been strong and the offense continues to blossom. The coaching staff puts players in position to succeed and the players are bought in. I see a close game throughout, with a game-winning field goal from Jonathan Kim eventually lifting the Spartans to victory.

Paul Fanson

Boston College 27, Michigan State 17

The Spartans have been solid over the last two weeks after a slow start in Week One, and are off to a 3-0 start overall. While the direction of the program seems to be decisively pointed upward, that does not mean that the road ahead will be smooth. It seems likely that the uptick in the competition this week will be enough to force the Spartans back down to earth. Michigan State will hang in there for the first half of the game or so, but the Eagle will start to dominate in the trenches as the game wears on. MSU quarterback Aidan Chiles will make some eye-popping plays early, but will also make a critical error late in the game. On balance, the experience will be a growing pain in the new Smith era of Spartan football.

Brendan Moore

Boston College 20, Michigan State 17

Explosive plays are going to be the key for Michigan State in this game. I don’t think the run game will have enough consistency to be relied on against Boston College’s top-30 rushing defense. However, Michigan State also has a top-30 rushing defense. Both teams are going to need to throw the football to win. The other key is turnovers. Aidan Chiles and this Michigan State offense have to take care of the football. So far, there is not much on tape that lends credence to the Spartans limiting the turnovers offensively. This will be an incredibly close, low-scoring game. I’ll take Boston College by a field goal at home.

Zach Manning

Boston College 31, Michigan State 21

Michigan State will struggle to handle Castellanos' ability to run the ball, and he will extend some plays in big moments. The Spartans show signs of life and keep things close, but BC is just too much and closes out a game at home.

Verbosedutch

Boston College 27, Michigan State 20

This could easily come down to who makes fewer negative plays in a matchup of two teams who have performed well under new coaches. Boston College has been well disciplined and has avoided much for penalty issues. Despite throwing two interceptions against a top-10 opponent on the road, BC quarterback Thomas Castellanos has shown improved ball control. MSU on the other hand can’t seem to get penalties under control, and though there were no giveaways last weekend, it’s difficult to have faith that turnovers aren’t inevitable at this point with Chiles’ style of play.

Kevin Knight

Boston College 35, Michigan State 24

The Spartans are starting to figure the pieces out, but there’s still a lot of youth and the Eagles are a stiff road test. MSU gains a lot from the loss, but can’t find the stops on defense and can’t move the ball enough on offense to pull off the road victory.

