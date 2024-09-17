Film Room: Prairie View A&M vs. Michigan State

I didn't think Michigan State was going to start 3-0 in 2024, and sit atop the Big Ten standings entering the third week of September. However, the Spartans did, they are, and MSU fans should do well to enjoy it and recognize that football is supposed to be fun.

Football was certainly fun on Saturday afternoon, as Michigan State romped to a 40-0 win over an overmatched Prairie View A&M team.

In the film room (video below), we look at a lot of the good from Saturday: a possible development in the straight drop-back passing game, the continual growth of both inside and outside zone, and the play-action boot series, and some of the complex blitzes that defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Joe Rossi has cooked up.

Not overly discussed in the video, but worth watching, are some of quarterback Aidan

Chiles' decisions, and the persistent penalty issues, that must be cleaned up if MSU wants to remain competitive through October.

I am fascinated to see if the run defense will continue to play well, and if the outside zone and play-action series remain effective against the meat of the schedule. We will have many answers and more questions this time next week, as things really start to heat up.