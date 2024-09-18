Advertisement
Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Sep 18, 2024
2026 four-star OL Maxwell Riley enjoys latest visit to Michigan State
Default Avatar
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Spartans Illustrated
Recruiting Writer

This past weekend, Rivals top-50 prospect Maxwell Riley made the trip to East Lansing for Michigan State's non-conference matchup against FCS opponent Prairie View A&M.

The Spartans shut out the Panthers by a final score of 40-0. With the win, MSU improved its record to 3-0 on the 2024 season.

The Avon Lake, Ohio native is one of the country's top offensive lineman in the 2026 recruiting class, ranking as the No. 7 offensive tackle, and a major target for the Spartans in the cycle. He also ranks as the No. 2 recruit in the talent-rich state of Ohio.

In June, Riley announced his top-seven schools, consisting of Alabama, Clemson, Florida State, Michigan State, Missouri, Ohio State and Oklahoma.

Saturday's visit gave the Spartans their first opportunity since the spring to host the country's No. 33 overall prospect.

Following his trip, Spartans Illustrated was able to catch up with Riley to discuss his time in East Lansing.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement