2026 four-star OL Maxwell Riley enjoys latest visit to Michigan State

This past weekend, Rivals top-50 prospect Maxwell Riley made the trip to East Lansing for Michigan State's non-conference matchup against FCS opponent Prairie View A&M.

The Spartans shut out the Panthers by a final score of 40-0. With the win, MSU improved its record to 3-0 on the 2024 season.

The Avon Lake, Ohio native is one of the country's top offensive lineman in the 2026 recruiting class, ranking as the No. 7 offensive tackle, and a major target for the Spartans in the cycle. He also ranks as the No. 2 recruit in the talent-rich state of Ohio.

In June, Riley announced his top-seven schools, consisting of Alabama, Clemson, Florida State, Michigan State, Missouri, Ohio State and Oklahoma.

Saturday's visit gave the Spartans their first opportunity since the spring to host the country's No. 33 overall prospect.

Following his trip, Spartans Illustrated was able to catch up with Riley to discuss his time in East Lansing.