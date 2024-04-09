Ohio four-star offensive lineman Maxwell Riley, a top-10 prospect nationally for the 2026 cycle, regardless of position, visited Michigan State on April 2.

Riley — who currently ranks as the No. 1 player in the state of Ohio, the No. 3 offensive tackle and the No. 9 player overall in the 2026 class — enjoyed his time in East Lansing earlier this month.

He is building a strong relationship early on in his recruitment with Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith, offensive line coach/run game coordinator Jim Michalczik and others on the staff, but the competition will be heavy for the coveted offensive lineman.

The Avon Lake High School standout, who maintains a 3.85 grade point average, likes what the Spartans have to offer. He discussed the recent visit and his thoughts on the MSU program in detail with Spartans Illustrated.

