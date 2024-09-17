2026 TE Evan Jacobson on MSU Offer: 'I like what they are building there'

Michigan State offered class of 2026 high-three-star tight end Evan Jacobson on Monday.

Jacobson, out of Waukee High School, currently ranks as the No. 4 prospect in the state of Iowa and the No. 23 tight end in the 2026 cycle.

It was Michigan State tight ends coach/recruiting coordinator Brian Wozniak who extended the offer to Jacobson.

The offer is intriguing for Jacobson, as he is aware of the way the tight end position is utilized in Michigan State's offense under Wozniak, head coach Jonathan Smith and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Brian Lindgren.

Jacobson also likes the direction of the program under Smith,

"I was super excited to get offered by Michigan State," Jacobson told Spartans Illustrated. "I really like what they are building there and I like the way they use the tight end."