Brian Wozniak on MSU's 'deep' tight end room and limiting penalties

Part of the identity that Michigan State’s new regime is looking to establish early on in their tenure includes a healthy usage of the tight end position. Brian Wozniak — the tight ends coach who Jonathan Smith brought over with him from Oregon State — is a key component of transitioning the success the staff had at the position over the last few years in Corvallis.

Luckily for Wozniak, he has plenty of options this season. The depth in the tight end room is a big plus for a Michigan State team that involves the position heavily in the run game and is a security blanket for a young quarterback in sophomore Aidan Chiles in the passing game . Having the talent at the position allows the offense to operate how the Spartans want, and Wozniak is looking to utilize all their skill sets.

“Each guy has a different niche to him, so that’s what I’m trying to utilize,” Wozniak said about the tight ends on Tuesday. “It's a deep room. I think we can do some things to help us win ball games.”

The Spartans run about six deep at the position, which includes engagement with fullback Jay Coyne, who is in the same room. Also of note, graduate senior Tyneil Hopper — who is now in his seventh year of college football —is still listed as a tight end on the roster, but has played all eight of snaps this season at the fullback position, according to Pro Football Focus.

In the game versus Prairie View A&M last Saturday, a 40--0 shutout victory for Michigan State, the Spartans utilized five tight ends from beginning to end, including one snap recorded by redshirt freshman walk-on Jaxson Wilson. Additionally, Hopper and Coyne both recorded multiple snaps at the fullback position, They’re impact so far doesn’t show as much in the stats sheet as it has on film, as no player in the room has more than six catches on the young season. But the blocking by the unit has been positive, and the toughness overall has impressed the new tight ends coach.

“They’re resilient ... No challenge is too big or too small for them,” Wozniak said when asked about what he’s learned from his group.