Michigan State WR Aziah Johnson looking to build on promising performance

Michigan State wide receiver Aziah Johnson breaks tackles on his way to scoring a touchdown versus Prairie View A&M. (Photo by © Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

In Michigan State’s Week Three matchup against the Prairie View A&M Panthers, redshirt freshman wide receiver Aziah Johnson shined for the Spartans, collecting two receptions for 50 yards, and catching his first career touchdown pass late in the first quarter in MSU’s 40-0 victory. Johnson is looking forward toward building upon that performance moving forward. “This ain’t really new to me," Johnson said this week. "It was my first touchdown, I was surprised, but at the same time, I’ve been doing this since high school. I just came in there with a clear head, ready to score, ready to touch the ball. I’m a receiver, I want the ball in my hands. When it came to me, I was like, it’s time to show what I can do." With a 3-0 record on the season for the first time since 2021, the Spartans will face off against Boston College under the lights at Alumni Stadium for BC’s annual "Red Bandana Game" on Saturday (8 p.m. Eastern Time on the ACC Network). The "Red Bandana Game" honors Boston College alum and former lacrosse player Welles Crowther. He was on the 104th floor of the South Tower of the World Trade Center working as an equities trader during the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Crowther heroically saved at least 12 people from the building before he died that morning. Johnson mentioned the importance of this weekend's game for the Spartans and their preparation this week. “We’re getting prepared for this big game," Johnson said about Boston College. "It’s going to be the 'Red Bandana Game' (honoring Crowther) who saved people on 9/11. It should be a good crowd. I think it's gonna be a good game. The team, I think we’re ready, I feel like well-prepared. I feel like we're gonna go into this game and we're gonna come out with a W." While Johnson is confident in his team, he knows it won't be easy. He stressed the importance of the team staying focused heading into the game with Boston College, especially knowing they are heading into a hostile environment. “We've got to stay focused — we can’t come in there slacking,” Johnson explained. “It’s a big game — we can’t be a deer in headlights — we've got to come in there and be prepared.”

Regarding his progression so far this season, Johnson gives credit to MSU wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins ("Coach Hawk") for helping him develop since he arrived in East Lansing in 2023. “I came here raw, a very raw receiver," Johnson said. "I didn’t really know much coming out of high school. I want to give all props to Coach Hawk. He really taught me a lot about being a receiver. He’s really prepared me for the college level coming out of high school." Typical feedback that Johnson gets back from Hawkins over and over is to “punch your foot, which is related to his footwork in his route running. He went on to elaborate about aspects of his game he is looking to improve on as the season progresses. “(Coach Hawkins is) on me a lot about getting in and out of my breaks and that’s one thing that I’ve been focusing on this offseason and during the season as well because I’m a smaller receiver, I've got to get in and out of my breaks," Johnson said. "That’s one of the main things that all the smaller receivers in the NFL can do, and once I learn, I feel like once I get better at that, I’ll be a great receiver." One of the main reasons why Johnson came to MSU was because of Hawkins and how he has developed wide receivers who now play in the NFL. Multiple former Spartan receivers coached by Hawkins, such as Jayden Reed, Jalen Nailor and Keon Coleman (who ended up transferring to Florida State), are currently playing on Sundays. “When I was being recruited, I really did a lot of research on Coach Hawk, and once I (saw) what he’s doing with receivers and how great they were becoming, I was like, 'This is where I need to be,'" Johnson said. "I've see what he's done (at MSU), when he was playing here, and I want to be like him. I want to get to that level, too. That's what really made me come here." Johnson also gives credit to redshirt senior wide receiver Montorie Foster Jr. and former Spartan wideout Tre Mosley for mentoring him along the way. “They brought me in here under )their) wing," Johnson said about the veteran wide receivers. "I came here last year and that’s when Tre Mosley was here. He played the same position as me, he played the slot, and he taught me a lot. Montorie (Foster) taught me a lot as well, and I feel like without them having me under their wing, it would have took a lot more help." He noted that he's also gotten plenty of advice from redshirt senior wide receiver Alante Brown as well.

MSU has dealt with several injuries early in the season, especially in the wide receiver room with Brown suffering a long-term injury after the season opener. Redshirt sophomore Jaron Glover also missed last week's game against the Panthers. With the injuries piling up, Johnson felt he had to step up for the Spartans in last Saturday’s game. “I felt like I had to step up to the plate," Johnson said about the injuries in the wide receivers room. "A lot of receivers are down right now, and I feel like with the opportunity that my coach gave me to get in and show what I can do, I appreciate him for that and I was well-prepared to step up to the plate." While Johnson is one of the young receivers on the Spartans' roster, true freshman Nick Marsh is another talented wideout who has made big plays already this season. Johnson feels that he has a built a good connection with Marsh, as well as with sophomore quarterback Aidan Chiles. “I feel like we’re all developing a bond together, and once we all get that bond together, we all get the chemistry together, I feel like we’re going to be a great team,” Johnson said. "I think we can win a championship." The Spartans have an abundance of receiving options this season with Johnson, Foster, Marsh, Glover, and tight end Jack Velling, among other, Johnson mentioned that having multiple talented pass-catchers is beneficial for the team. “It’s very beneficial," Johnson said about having various playmakers on the team. "We have a lot of weapons, and if the defense is locking in on one guy, that means two other guys are open. Having other weapons, it really opens up the playbook and it really opens up the offense."

