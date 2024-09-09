Fans can officially pencil in the start time for Michigan State's visit to No. 24 Boston College on Sept. 21. Kickoff will be in prime time under the lights as the game is set for a start at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on the ACC Network.

The Spartans head into Week Three sitting at 2-0 thanks to a huge fourth-quarter comeback at Maryland Saturday. MSU will host Prairie View A&M looking to take care of business and head back to the East Coast 3-0 for next Saturday's prime-time game at BC.

Meanwhile, the Eagles have a second road test this Saturday at No. 7 Missouri, following a season-opening 28-13 win over Florida State on Labor Day and a 56-0 shutout over Duquesne in Week Two.

MSU and Boston College last met in the 2007 Champs Sports Bowl in Orlando. Under first-year head coach Mark Dantonio, the Spartans fell 24-21 in the lone neutral field matchup of the series.

The 2025 game will mark the first time the two schools will meet in Spartan Stadium since MSU defeated BC, 25-21, on Sept. 30, 1995. It will also be just the third all-time visit by the Eagles to Spartan Stadium, besting the Spartans 34-20 on Oct. 5, 1946. Overall, BC leads the all-time series, 4-1-1, with the first meeting dating all the way back to 1935 with three of those games (1935, 1936, 1946) occurring prior to MSU joining the Big Ten.