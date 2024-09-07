Michigan State true freshman wide receiver runs after a catch versus Maryland. (Photo by Greg Sabin/Spartans Illustrated)

Placekicker Jonathan Kim delivered a 37-yard field goal with one second left to give Michigan State a 27-24 victory over Maryland on Saturday.

True freshman Nick Marsh led the way for the Spartans offensively, catching eight passes on 10 targets for an absurd 194 yards. The performance included a game-tying 77-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. Marsh also had a 57-yard reception earlier in the period and drew a massive pass interference flag on a third-and-10 to extend what ended up being the game-winning drive.

The victory moves the Spartans to 2-0 and marks them as the first team in the 18-team Big Ten to win a conference game. It comes despite MSU being minus-two in the turnover battle and that Maryland held three separate leads. The Terrapins entered the game having won six straight when they had the upper-hand in turnovers. Although Aidan Chiles did throw three interceptions, he still showed some real improvement. The true sophomore, who only turns 19 this coming Thursday, ended up with 363 yards through the air and three touchdowns. The important part is that he stepped up in crunch time. Chiles threw for 171 yards in the fourth quarter alone, 114 being on the final two drives that pushed MSU ahead. The final drive went 13 yards and 65 yards to take 2:11 of the final 2:12 off the clock. Chiles went four-for-five with 37 yards on that drive, getting 10 rushing yards as well. Jaron Glover and Montorie Foster Jr. also had good games. They each had six receptions and a touchdown. Glover finished with 84 receiving yards and Foster had 53. Defensively, Jordan Turner led the way with seven total tackles, with two being for a loss. Khris Bogle had the lone sack of the game for the Spartans. Charles Brantley also intercepted a pass from Billy Edwards Jr. in the fourth quarter.

First Quarter Maryland had multiple opportunities on its opening drive. Edwards twice had potential long touchdown passes, and twice overthrew his receiver. The Terrapins converted on its first four third downs, Brantley committed pass interference and then Chance Rucker got beat by Tai Felton for a 15-yard touchdown. MSU immediately responded, which was a theme in this one. A late hit after a third down conversion aided the Spartans' initial drive. Nate Carter scampered 30 yards on a second-and-6 to put the ball on the 15-yard line. Chiles got his first touchdown pass as a Spartan from nine yards out to Foster to tie it up soon after.

After the Spartans got a stop, Chiles was intercepted on third-and-9 by Glendon Miller, who returned it to the MSU 17-yard line. Chiles had Marsh, as he often did, but the throw was high. Edwards Jr. ran it in two plays later.

Second Quarter Glover fumbled on the first play of the frame, but Foster recovered it. On the same drive, Kay’ron Lynch-Adams got his first few touches of the game, including a 16-yard gain on a third-and-4. After Gavin Broscious committed a blindside block, Chiles found Glover from 34 yards out to tie the game at 14.

On the ensuing kickoff, Ade Willie made a great tackle at the Maryland 10, and it got pushed back to the five by another blindside block penalty. After a 1.5-sack performance against Florida Atlantic, Khris Bogle got in the backfield again to kill the Terrapin drive. The two teams then traded punts. One MSU stop came after Maryland’s Dylan Wade fell over for a false start penalty while lining up on a third-and-1.

The Spartans had a good drive to end the half. They got the ball as far as the Maryland 28 before Chiles got sacked for a loss of nine with six seconds left in the half. Jonathan Kim initially missed a 55-yard field goal, but Maryland was called for offsides. Kim made his second chance from 50 to give MSU a 17-14 halftime lead and cap off the 12-play drive.

Third Quarter The Spartans also got the ball back to open the second half. Four of the first six plays of the drive were for first downs to put the ball on the Maryland 21. After a holding penalty, Chiles threw his second pick of the game. He looked for Michael Masunas in the end zone, and probably had him up the seam. Instead, Chiles threw it to the corner, where Jalen Huskey was waiting. In response, the Terps drove 53 yards in seven plays, tying the game on a Jack Howes 45-yard field goal. It marked 10 points for Maryland off of Chiles’ first two interceptions.

After an MSU punt, Nikai Martinez intercepted a throw from Octavion Smith on a double pass play from the Terps, but it was called back due to a pass interference flag by Charles Brantley. Towards the end of the frame and during the same drive as the overturned pick, the secondary took another blow on the injury front, as Rucker went down with an apparent arm injury.

Fourth Quarter Still on the same drive, Maryland re-took the lead after blown coverage on the back end allowed Edwards Jr. to find a wide open Wade for a 28-yard score. In response, Chiles found Nick Marsh on the first play of the drive for 57 yards to put the ball on the Maryland 18. Following the massive play, everything was in reverse. Stanton Ramil false started, Nate Carter was stopped for a loss of four, Chiles was sacked for a loss of one, and then his third-and-19 pass slipped out of his hand and was intercepted again by Glendon Miller. Maryland gave the ball back to MSU a few plays later, as Charles Brantley got to one on the Spartan 23-yard line. The Spartans went three-and-out thereafter. The Terrapins continued to drive, converting on a few third downs. Michigan State got a stop, and Howes lined up for a potentially game-sealing 41-yard field goal. He missed wide right.

That moment is when MSU took over. On the first play of the ensuing drive, Chiles found Marsh deep again for a 77-yard touchdown to tie it up again. On Maryland’s drive, Jordan Turner and Malik Spencer both stuffed Nolan Ray on a critical third-and-1 on Maryland's 44 to give the offense the ball back.

The offense faced third-and-10 immediately. Chiles went to Marsh again, drawing a pass interference call to extend the drive. MSU methodically made its way up the field afterwards. Chiles found Antonio Gates Jr. for seven yards, scrambled for six, then threw to Foster for 13 and then Marsh for 11 to get the Spartans in field goal range. Five plays, 16 yards, and a false start later, they sent Kim out to win it, and he did.

Up Next Michigan State will return home next Saturday for a contest with FCS school Prairie View A&M. It will provide a great opportunity for the Spartans to improve to 3-0 before heading into Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts to take on a Boston College team that will probably be ranked in the top 25 on Monday. Kickoff with the Panthers is set for 3:30 p.m. and will be televised on Big Ten Network. Those details against Boston College are yet to be announced.

______________________________________________________________________________________ Join the discussion on this article in our premium forums by clicking here. You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Threads, TikTok, and Instagram. For video content, including our Red Cedar Radar podcast, find us on YouTube and consider subscribing.

MSU Football Schedule Date Opponent Location Time (EST) Score Aug. 30 (Fri.) Florida Atlantic East Lansing, MI 7 p.m. 16-10, MSU Sept. 7 at Maryland College Park, MD 3:30 p.m. 27-24, MSU Sept. 14 Prairie View A&M East Lansing, MI 3:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at Boston College Chestnut Hill, MA TBA Sept. 28 No. 2 Ohio State East Lansing, MI TBA Oct. 4 (Fri.) at No. 7 Oregon Eugene, OR 9 p.m. Oct. 19 Iowa East Lansing, MI TBA Oct. 26 at No. 10 Michigan Ann Arbor, MI TBA Nov. 2 Indiana East Lansing, MI TBA Nov. 16 at Illinois Champaign, IL TBA Nov. 22 (Fri.) Purdue East Lansing, MI 8 p.m. Nov. 30 Rutgers East Lansing, MI TBA