Q&A with EagleAction: Get to know Boston College

Boston College head coach Bill O'Brien looks on during the Eagles' game at Missouri. (Photo by © Denny Medley-Imagn Images)

Michigan State (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten) has a knack to schedule difficult non-conference games at least once a year. This Week Four contest against Boston College (2-1, 1-0 ACC) is that difficult non-conference matchup for 2024. The game in Chestnut Hill is slated for 8 p.m. on Saturday and will be broadcasted on ACC Network. In order to learn more about the Eagles, Spartans Illustrated spoke with Kevin Stone of EagleAction -- the source for all things Boston College within the Rivals Network. What are Boston College's strengths and weaknesses on each side of the ball? Who should MSU fans look out for? What is the mood around Chestnut Hill for this one after a close loss to Missouri? All of that is answered below.

Q: What is BC's biggest strength and weakness on offense?

A: Right now, the biggest strength is probably the O-line and in particular, the run game. The Eagles have five backs (Kye Robichaux, Treshaun Ward, Datrell Jones, Turbo Richard and Jordan McDonald) that could all probably be No. 1. Robichaux and Ward are basically 1A and 1B and the guys you'll see most. Through the years, BC has been known as 'O-line U,' and with good reason. Although, pass protection can still be an issue at times, it's been pretty good so far this season. Thomas Castellanos is obviously one of the best dual-threat QB's in the country, but he's far more dangerous with his legs than his arm at this point in his career. The receiving core is full of talent (Jerand Bradley, Jaedn Skeete, Reed Harris, Jayden McGowan and Lewis Bond) is as good a group as you'll find, but they've been fairly quiet through three games. The biggest weakness might be tight end. UNC transfer Kamari Morales was supposed to be a game changer at the position, but has also been quiet along with backup TE Jeremiah Franklin.

Q: What's BC's biggest strength and weakness on defense?

A: The biggest strength on defense is by far the front four. If you go back and watch the FSU game, new defensive coordinator Tim Lewis loves to dial up pressure frequently and that unit of Donovan Ezeiruaku, Neto Okpala, George Rooks and Cam Horsely can be game wreckers if the opponent's OL isn't careful. The secondary is pretty good but still a slight question after the Missouri performance. Amari Jackson is the top guy, but there's good depth with Ryan Turner, Cam Martinez, Jalen Cheek, Bugg Jones and others. The weakness is linebacker. Over the years, BC has lacked depth there and it does again this season, although, this unit has been serviceable so far. Kam Arnold, Owen McGowan, Daveon Crouch and Sione Hala are the top guys. Khari Johnson is sort of a hybrid safety/LB and a guy to keep an eye on too.

Q: Who are some key players on both sides of the ball MSU fans should be watching out for?

A: Offensively, it's Castellanos first and foremost, as you probably already know. His decision making and accuracy is still a question, but this is really only his second full season as a starter at the D-1 level. BC is going to want to control clock and pound the ball, so the backs and O-line are probably second and then the receivers. This team is more of an NFL offense now with Bill O'Brien taking over and Will Lawing calling the plays as offensive coordinator, but we haven't seen much in the passing game aside from the blowout against FCS opponent Duquesne. On defense, it's unquestionably that front four. They can truly change a game if MSU isn't able to handle the pressure.

BC quarterback Thomas Castellanos ran for 1,113 yards last year on 215 attempts. (Photo by © Denny Medley-Imagn Images)

Q: How big of a game is this for BC? Obviously it's non-conference, but is it being treated like a big time matchup?

A: Massive. The Eagles were ranked in the Top 25 heading into Mizzou for the first time since 2018. Now, after dropping out. they've got to show the national voters they're not the same old average BC and deserve to be back in. The Red Bandanna Game is also extremely significant too. Welles Crowther was a lacrosse player for BC who helped lead people out of the World Trade Center on 9/11 down 17 flights of stairs. People never knew his name that day, but he had a red bandanna on and hence, that's where the honor in this game comes from. BC has done this for a long time now and each sport actually has their own Red Bandanna game in various seasons. BC will also have special jerseys for the game and Welles' parents will be on hand. National TV, under the lights, and an entirely new feeling and culture around the program since O'Brien took over. Coming off the Missouri loss too, the importance of this game can't be overstated. MSU's program carries a lot of weight just by saying the name.

Q: Are BC fans overlooking MSU? Or is this being treated as a respectable opponent in their eyes?

Absolutely not. This may not be the MSU team of recent years past, but given BC's history over the last decade or so and the program being stuck in mediocrity, this fan base won't overlook anyone, especially a Big Ten opponent. Eagles fans know if BC drops to 2-2, the good vibes around O'Brien and his staff instantly turn back to the 'uh oh' feeling, and who knows what happens in terms of a spiral if they lose. We're in Boston, so despite the championships from the pro teams over the last two decades, pessimism still reigns supreme in these parts until we see otherwise.

Boston College in "The Red Bandanna Game" Boston College is 4-6 all-time in "Red Bandanna" games, but are 3-1 against unranked competition. MSU will be the first active Big Ten team to play in it. Date Opponent Result Sept. 14, 2014 No. 9 USC W, 37-31 Sept. 18, 2015 No. 9 Florida State L, 14-0 Oct. 7, 2016 No. 3 Clemson L, 56-10 Oct. 27, 2017 Florida State W, 35-3 Oct. 26, 2018 Miami (FL) W, 27-14 Nov. 9, 2019 Florida State L, 38-31 Nov. 14, 2020 No. 2 Notre Dame L, 45-31 Nov. 5, 2021 Virginia Tech W, 17-3 Oct. 8, 2022 No. 5 Clemson L, 31-3 Sept. 16, 2023 No. 3 Florida State L, 31-29

Q: What is your final score prediction?

A: Boston College: 24, Michigan State: 14 Close game until the fourth and BC pulls away. It feels like they’ve just been tested more than MSU so far and the emotions of the night will carry them over the finish line.

