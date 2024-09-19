2027 DB Darius Dennis 'excited' after getting Michigan State offer on visit

Michigan State hosted class of 2027 safety Darius Dennis this past weekend and the Ohio defensive back walked away with a scholarship offer from the Spartans.

MSU shut out Prairie View A&M by a final score of 40-0 and Dennis enjoyed his time in East Lansing.

The Trotwood-Madison High School (Trotwood, Ohio) standout athlete spoke with Spartans Illustrated to detail the trip, while also discussing how it felt to receive an offer from MSU.

"It felt good, I was excited," Dennis said about getting offered by Michigan State. "MSU is playing good football, shocking people, as a lot of people weren’t giving them the respect they deserve."