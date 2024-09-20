MSU’s D-Line and Khris Bogle will be critical vs. BC’s Thomas Castellanos

Michigan State's tight ends coach Brian Wozniak gives insights into his room and their progression early in the season.
Walk-on linebacker Sam Edwards: "I love this place. I love the people here."
Aziah Johnson talks about his touchdown catch, the Boston College game, his relationship with Courtney Hawkins and more.
One of these nights, Jonathan Smith is going to win big. One of these nights, all the advice will be good.
Class of 2026 four-star offensive tackle Maxwell Riley discusses his latest trip to East Lansing.
