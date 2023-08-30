With roster cuts in the NFL being finalized on Tuesday, let's break down each Michigan State player who was on a roster prior to cuts, and their current status after the cuts were made.

Players who made 53-man rosters:



LB Joe Bachie Bachie now enters his third year with the Cincinnati Bengals after splitting time between the practice squad and active roster in his first two seasons. He's also spent brief stints with the Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints before playing in 10 regular-season games and three playoff games for the Bengals in 2022. Bachie made the 53-man roster Tuesday and will likely be appointed mostly to special team duties, but would also provide solid injury insurance with two Bengal linebackers (Logan Wilson and Germaine Pratt) missing time last year.

OT Jack Conklin Conklin is the highest-drafted Spartan currently on an NFL roster (No. 8 overall in the 2016 NFL Draft) and his four-year $60 million contract signed with the Cleveland Browns in December validates that. Since being drafted by the Tennessee Titans in 2016, Conklin has earned two first-team All-Pro honors, including one in his first season as a Brown in 2020. He will look to have a fully healthy 2023 campaign after missing time in each of the last two seasons with injuries.

WR Jayden Reed Reed will hope to bring the same explosion and versatility he had as a Spartan to a new-look offense for the Green Bay Packers. Green Bay's second-round pick in 2023 has an opportunity to be fully involved in the Packers' offensive game plan from day one and seems to already be developing a chemistry with quarterback Jordan Love. Reed caught a 19-yard touchdown pass from Love in the Green Bay's last preseason game versus the New England Patriots. The Packers actually selected Reed on his 23rd birthday, which Reed felt "grateful" about.

Aug 19, 2023; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed (11) celebrates his 19-yard touchdown reception with a Lambeau Leap during the second quarter of their preseason game against the New England Patriots at Lambeau Field. (© USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin)

C Brian Allen Allen was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft and has been an anchor to the Rams offensive line since entering the league. The former captain for the Spartans started all 20 games during Los Angeles’ Super Bowl run in 2021 and was Pro Football Focus' 10th-ranked center during that season with an overall grade of 74. The team is hoping for a healthy season for Allen, who played in only seven games last year due to injuries. If he can stay healthy, Allen should once again have a chance to be the starting center for the Rams in 2023.

QB Brian Hoyer The longest-tenured Spartan still in the NFL, Hoyer has had an interesting career as a journeyman backup quarterback, but still represents a reliable presence for each team he’s played for. Now with the Las Vegas Raiders, he will compete with rookie Aidan O'Connell for a backup role behind starter, Jimmy Garoppolo (all three made the initial 53-man roster). Hoyer has a Super Bowl LIII championship ring, as he backed up Tom Brady for the Patriots that year.

QB Kirk Cousins Cousins’ rise to his current status in the NFL has been a unique ride and he continues to hold a chip on his shoulder, despite earning a hefty contract with the Minnesota Vikings. Ever since being drafted as a backup in Washington to former Heisman winner, Robert Griffin III, Cousins has pounced on every opportunity he’s had since entering the league in 2013. The former Spartan captain now enters his 12th season under center, and sixth year with the Vikings. Cousins threw for 4,547 yards and 29 touchdowns in 2022, and will once again lead Minnesota in 2023.

Aug 3, 2023; Eagan, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws a pass during training camp at TCO Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports (© Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports)

WR Jalen Nailor “Speedy” Nailor, Cousins' teammate, enters his second season in Minnesota, and hopes to squeeze himself into the fourth receiver spot on the Vikings’ depth chart. In limited action last season, Nailor tallied nine receptions for 179 yards and a touchdown, and he’ll hope to build off his strong play down the stretch during his rookie campaign. He returned to practice last week after missing some time due to injury.

P Bryce Baringer The Patriots drafted Baringer in the sixth round of this year’s draft and likely locked down their punter for the foreseeable future. On Monday, New England released punter Corliss Waitman, according to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. That means the starting role is Baringer's. Last year’s Big Ten Punter of the Year, consensus first-team All-American and Ray Guy Award finalist hit a bit of a slump during the latter part of camp practices, but solidified his starting position on the depth chart with an impressive performance versus the Titans.

Aug 10, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots punter Bryce Baringer (9) warms up before a game against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports (© Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports)

CB Ameer Speed The Patriots seem to love former Spartans. New England used three of its draft selections on cornerbacks, including the team's first pick on Oregon standout Christian Gonzalez. Speed was selected in the sixth round, then the Patriots took Isiah Bolden just one round later. Speed was on the 2021 Georgia national title team before spending his final year of eligibility last season in East Lansing. He felt "thankful" to be selected by the Patriots. Speed will likely look to make an impact on special teams after making the initial 53-man roster.

LB Andrew Dowell (injured reserve) The Saints placed Dowell on the injured reserve list after he suffered a torn ACL during practice in early August. He will miss the entire 2023 season, so isn't technically on the team's 53-man roster, but will remain with team on the IR list. A tough break for a player who has been a key contributor to New Orleans’ special teams unit the past two seasons. He played one game in 2020 for the Saints and then appeared in every game the past two seasons, totaling 22 tackles and two forced fumbles.

TE/FB Connor Heyward It was hard to pinpoint a specific role for Heyward coming into the NFL as an undersized tight end, but we now know he simply brings value as a dynamic football player. As a Spartan, Heyward began his career as a running back and transitioned to an H-back and tight end by his graduate senior season. The Steelers used Heyward in a similar role his rookie season, but after the departure of incumbent fullback starter Derek Watt, Heyward is expected to take over at the position in 2023 when needed. He had 12 catches for 151 yards and a touchdown in 2022.

RB Kenneth Walker III It took time for Walker to come into form during his rookie campaign, but eventually was able to show why he was one of the first running backs selected a season ago. The former Walter Camp Player of the Year and Doak Walker winner rushed for 1,050 yards on 228 carries, and finished second on NFC Offensive Rookie of the Year voting. Walker is recovering from a groin injury, but is back to practicing, and if he stays healthy in 2023, he is in for another strong campaign with the Seattle Seahawks.

Jan 14, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) leaps into the end zone for a second quarter touchdown during a wild card game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. (© Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports)

LS Taybor Pepper Pepper signed a three-year extension with the San Francisco 49ers in February after spending most of his career bouncing around to different rosters. The 28-year-old long snapper went undrafted in 2016 and didn’t even sign anywhere as an undrafted rookie, but he continued to try out for NFL teams and earned a brief stint on the Packers in 2017. After several stops elsewhere, he found a home in San Francisco in 2020 and has played in 46 games with the 49ers since.

DE William Gholston The Tampa Bay Buccaneers brought back Gholston on a one-year deal to help solidify depth on their defensive line. Gholston has been a serviceable veteran for the Bucs and has spent his entire 11-year career there, winning a Super Bowl in 2021. Last season he recorded 24 tackles and five quarterback hits in nine starts. He has amassed over 400 career tackles and recorded 19.5 sacks.

DT Naquan Jones Jones arrived in Tennessee as an undrafted free agent in in 2021 and has been a valuable piece of the Titans' defense the last two seasons. In 24 games, he piled up 3.5 sacks and 45 career tackles, including six for loss. Jones returned to the practice field recently after missing two weeks recovering from arthroscopic knee surgery. He should once again play a solid role for the Titans.

Players waived/released:



CB Kendell Brooks Brooks was one of two Spartans (Jacob Slade) who joined the Arizona Cardinals as undrafted free agents and earned guaranteed contracts. In fact, they were the only undrafted rookies out of the 10 the Cardinals picked up who earned anything guaranteed. The 6-foot, 200 pound safety played two seasons in East Lansing and last season finished with 100 tackles (fifth most in Big Ten). He was waived Tuesday by the Cardinals.

DT Jacob Slade Slade signed a deal with the Cardinals that includes a reported $200,000 guarantee and was the second Spartan along with Brooks who went to the desert following the 2023 NFL Draft. The four-year letterwinner at MSU was also part of the final cuts made Tuesday by Arizona.

OG Kevin Jarvis The Buffalo Bills signed Jarvis in April to a non-guaranteed contract after he spent time with the Detroit Lions last preseason before ultimately being cut. Jarvis spent most of his time at guard during his senior year at Michigan State, playing eight games at right guard and four at right tackle. He was a four-year letterwinner at MSU and played in 44 career games, and recorded 39 starts (25 at right guard, three at left tackle, 11 at right tackle). He was waived Tuesday and will have to wait a bit longer to make his NFL debut.

DT Raequan Williams Williams shined this summer in Carolina’s training camp and the preseason and seemed to have a serious opportunity to make the roster, but that was not the case. The former Spartan standout recorded a sack and quarterback hit in 31 snaps against the New York Giants in the Panthers' second preseason matchup, and he recorded two tackles in 38 defensive snaps against the Lions the preseason finale this past weekend. Unfortunately, his strong play in preseason did not garner a final roster spot.

CB Josh Butler The Dallas Cowboys signed Butler in July after the cornerback’s stint in the USFL with the Michigan Panthers. Butler spent five seasons with the Spartans, but is originally from Texas and will look to make the most of his chance at the NFL level. He entered a Dallas cornerback group that included Trevon Diggs, Stephon Gilmore, DaRon Bland and Jourdan Lewis, but was not able to make the final roster. He will fight for a practice squad spot.

OT A.J. Acuri Acuri gained valuable experience toward the end of his rookie season in 2022 due to injuries on the Rams’ offensive line. The 261st overall pick in the 2022 draft did get a start against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 12, but was limited overall in playing time as a rookie. He saw some action in Week 16 and Week 18 as well. Overall, Arcuri played in a total of 70 offensive snaps at left tackle and surrendered zero quarterback sacks, according to Pro Football Focus. He did not commit any penalties, either. Acuri was a part of the final cuts for the Rams on Tuesday.

TE Matt Sokol Sokol has bounced around to several practice squads since entering the league in 2019, but looked to have found a home in New England. The former Spartan found himself on the active roster for three games last season and was reportedly the best blocking tight end in camp, but ultimately did not land on the final roster.

CB Josiah Scott Scott entered his fourth camp in the NFL in 2023, and third as a member of the Eagles, but he had not seen much playing time until this past season where he had played in 16 games, started four contests and recorded two interceptions for the eventual NFC champions. He was also an asset to the special teams unit. Scott was originally drafted in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He won't get a chance to build off his solid campaign last year after being waived by the Eagles, but should have an opportunity to do so elsewhere.

LB Ben VanSumeren The Eagles picked up VanSumeren as an undrafted free agent this year, but he did not make the final roster. The rookie was all over the field in the Eagles' final preseason game versus the Indianapolis Colts, recording a team-high 17 tackles, 12 of them being solo. VanSumeren is incredibly athletically, and there may be an opportunity this season for him in another uniform, most likely in a special teams role with a chance to enter the linebacker rotation.

Stay tuned for practice squad updates.