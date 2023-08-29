Michigan State wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins understands that the Spartans don't necessarily have a "go-to-guy" in the passing game right now, but he expects that player to emerge soon. While one player may not dominate targets right away, Hawkins believes his "deep" group of wide receivers will thrive in 2023.

There are many players in the wide receivers room looking to get on the field in MSU's season opener versus Central Michigan on Friday night, and Hawkins likes the competition he's seen from the group throughout fall camp.

Hawkins provided updates about the wide receivers during his media availability session on Tuesday, and explained why he is "excited" to see the group in game action.

"I think one of the big things for us, and I'll speak for my room, is that we lacked depth last year, for whatever reason," Hawkins said. "I really feel like with this group, this is probably the deepest room that I've had since I've been here, so I feel there will be a comfort level with different guys being in the game versus some of the stuff that we've had in the past. Then, I think the competition level has been tremendous, so it's pushed the ceiling of the room, so really excited about that."

In terms of expectations for Friday night and throughout the 2023 season, it's simple. Hawkins just wants his players to do what they are coached to do.

"For me, from an expectations standpoint is for every single guy to do their job, day in and day out," Hawkins said. "On Friday, whether that's blocking, contributing on special teams, when you get an opportunity to make a play downfield, make a play downfield. I really feel like the sky's the limit because I've watched these dudes compete since the spring, and when the door opened up and there was some more balls to be available because of guys leaving, these guys stepped up to the challenge. So I can't wait until Friday to watch them play."

The player who many fans expect to be that "go-to-guy" for the Spartans is redshirt senior Tre Mosley. Not only is Mosley — who has 98 career receptions for 1,176 yards and eight touchdowns in his career — expected to take a larger role in the passing game, but he has also become a team leader.

Hawkins had a lot of praise for Mosley.

"Tre is Tre," Hawkins said about Mosley. "Tre is 'Steady Eddy.' We challenged Tre to speak a little more, we challenged him to get out in front of the team. He does everything right. I would love to have 10 Tre Mosleys in our room."

Mosley said at Big Ten Media Days in July that he's been a leader his life. While that role has certainly expanded for him now in his fifth year in the program, leading isn't new to him. He welcomed the challenge.

Mosley was also able to learn how to lead from past Michigan State wide receivers, such as Jayden Reed and Jalen "Speedy" Nailor, both of whom are now in the NFL. Now it's Mosley's turn to mentor the younger players.

"He's taken that leadership role," Hawkins continued about Mosley. "In the past, you had Jayden Reed, you had 'Speedy,' so they kind of deferred (to Mosley). He's the elder statesmen, he's 'Big Unc,'" as they call him, and the guys really listen to him. So, he does help to drive culture in the room, and he actually helps drive the culture on our team. He's gonna have some opportunities to make plays. For us to be as good as I believe we can be, he needs to be consistent. He needs to make some plays for our team."