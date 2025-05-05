Michigan State QB Aidan Chiles: Nature vs. Nurture, Chicken vs. Egg

(Photo by © Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Heading into the second year of Jonathan Smith's tenure at leading Michigan State, I don't think it is unfair to posit that the fortunes of MSU football in 2025 are tied to those of one Aidan Chiles, the Spartans' starting quarterback. Chiles' turnover prone ways drove a lot of discourse in 2024, and his improvement in this regard will be a key area of focus in the coming season. Looking at the schedule, one can see that in the first half last season, (including a turnover-less romp over Prairie View A&M), Chiles accounted for four fumbles lost and eight interceptions. In the back half of the season, Chiles lost only one fumble, and threw only three interceptions. Facially, this looks encouraging, a tale of a player improving over the course of the season. Additionally encouraging is the fact that of the 16 turnovers that Chiles had, only seven came against what I would qualify as the best defenses on the schedule (one fumble each against Ohio State, Oregon and Michigan, and singular interceptions against OSU and Iowa, and two against a playoff-bound Indiana team.) While it may not seem encouraging that a majority of Chiles' turnovers came against what I would consider subpar teams, it's an indisputable fact that most of those occurred earlier in the season: one fumble each against Maryland and Florida Atlantic (recovered by MSU), three interceptions versus Boston College, and two each vs. UMD and FAU. Chiles clearly cleaned up his game later in the season, playing largely clean games against Michigan, Illinois, Purdue, Rutgers and Iowa. However, three of those five games were losses, with Rutgers being particularly uncompetitive to conclude the 2024 campaign. Taking aside the fact that there were issues on the defense and offensive line, what can we glean from Chiles' play in the back half of the year to project to this coming season?

In trying to game out whether Chiles' apparent increase in efficiency was a result of his improvement as a quarterback, or a shift in play-calling that resulted in decreased turnovers, I first consulted Pro Football Focus. I considered the Iowa game the hinge point of the 2024 season, for two reasons. Firstly, it conveniently marks the halfway point of the season. Secondly, it was Michigan State's best played game, and the marquee victory of the season. I thought that it would be a springboard to a rivalry win and bowl eligibility. While that did not happen, Chiles did play much more clean from the Iowa game through the end of the season. I did not see, as I thought may have been the case, a dramatic decrease in pass attempts for Chiles starting in the Iowa game. In other words, the decrease in turnovers was not due to the coaching staff taking the ball out of Chiles' hands to prevent game-altering turnovers. I also looked at gap/zone run splits to see if there was a philosophical change in the back half of the season, but none was apparent. I also did feel that the gap/zone splits showed a differing play-calling approach in wins versus losses, or close games versus noncompetitive games. Take a look at the chart below (numbers courtesy of PFF).

Run/Pass Splits By Game Game Run Snap # Pass Snap # Gap Run % Zone Run % FAU 35 29 34% 51% UMD 27 47 11% 74% PVAMU 34 34 29% 50% BC 28 40 18% 71% OSU 21 30 38% 42% Oregon 20 32 20% 70% Iowa 37 37 27% 59% UM 36 29 39% 50% IU 22 42 36% 41% Illinois 22 48 13% 73% Purdue 36 35 31% 56% Rutgers 22 28 27% 59%