Red Cedar Radar is back for Michigan State football's kickoff week! Sydney is joined by Adam Jaksa, whose official title is Voice of the Chippewas. He handles play-by-play duties for Central Michigan football and men’s basketball.

Sydney and Adam break down Central Michigan's roster and take a look at their strength of schedule. Check out this preview to get all the information you need to know about Michigan State's first opponent of the 2023 season!

Michigan State hosts Central Michigan at 7 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday. The game will be broadcast on FS1.

Watch: