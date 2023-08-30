The Spartans and Chippewas will square off on Friday night at 7 p.m. Eastern Time in Spartan Stadium. The game will be broadcast on FS1.

Redshirt senior linebacker Jacoby Windmon, redshirt junior defensive tackle Simeon Barrow and redshirt senior wide receiver Tre Mosley will serve as game-day captains for the Spartans on Friday night.

Windmon was named a captain six times in 2022, while Mosley served as captain one week for the Spartans last season (versus Maryland). Barrow is receiving his first weekly captain title.

Windmon recently spoke about earning his teammates' trust back after his suspension in 2022. Michigan State defensive line coach Diron Reynolds has praised Barrow as an emerging leader. MSU wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins challenged Mosley to step up even more as a leader, which was exactly what Mosley did.

With the loss of Jayden Reed to the NFL Draft and Keon Coleman to the transfer portal, seeing Mosley as a team captain for Week One is a promising sight for Spartan fans. Not only does it prove that Mosley did step up when called upon, it also may hint that he is in for a heavy role in the offense. He is widely expected to work as the Spartans' No. 1 wide receiver this season.

As mentioned, Windmon spoke recently for the first time since the tunnel incident at Michigan in October of 2022, and said he's learning and growing since the incident.

"I would never say it's behind me because it's something that I have to live with for the rest of my life," Windmon said. "It's something that I take serious so I can learn from as I did and grow from it. Like I said, everything just happened for a reason. I never lost focus. I was always focused so it was no refocus for me. I just had to gain my focus into a different direction."

Seeing Windmon listed as a team captain backs up those statements, and shows he's looking to be a leader one again this year for the Spartans.

As for Barrow, he is expected to play a large role in MSU's revamped defensive line, and will cause a lot of problems for opposing offensive lines. The fact that he has stepped up as leader bodes really well for him and the Spartans heading into the 2023 season.