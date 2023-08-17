Over the past few years, particularly the last two, no position group for Michigan State has struggled — and been maligned — as much as the defensive backs. Once known as the "No Fly Zone," under former head coach Mark Dantonio, the back end of the defense has often been porous during head coach Mel Tucker's tenure thus far. Defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton utilized numerous coverages in 2022 an attempt to find something that worked, but despite this, not much success was found. Unfortunately, a rash of injuries (and suspensions) created a situation exceedingly difficult to manage. In 2023, there are reasons to have measured optimism about the level of play from the secondary. Michigan State returns a significant number of experienced players and young talent with a lot of promise. The Spartans have also added several transfers and true freshmen. Before we take look to the future, it is important to note the defenders who have moved on from the program. Safeties Xavier Henderson and Kendell Brooks, along with cornerbacks Ameer Speed and Ronald Williams II have exhausted their eligibility and sought opportunities in professional football. All four were significant contributors, however injuries limited their availability, specifically Henderson, the team leader and defensive anchor. Safety Tate Hallock also leaves the program, transferring to Western Michigan after four years at Michigan State, where he almost exclusively saw action on special teams. Michigan State also saw departures from A.J. Kirk Jr., Kobe Myers and Isaiah Henderson. (none of those three players saw game action for the Spartans). The group of players returning from last season is remarkably large, with 13 defensive backs coming back who have seen the field. The Spartans have also brought into the fold three transfers and four high school signees, for a total of 20 players who will compete for playing time. At the very least, the depth and level of competition is liekly the best seen during the Tucker era. Druthers or not, roster construction and circumstances (linebacker Darius Snow's health status) dictate that Michigan State will often utilize five defensive backs at any one time.

Returners:

Michigan State's Charles Brantley defends a pass versus Akron on Spt. 10. 2022 (© Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports)

Charles Brantley (Junior; 6'0, 170 lbs; 19 games/12 starts/688 snaps) - With the departure of Speed and Williams, Brantley is the most experienced of the players who have primarily spent their time in outside coverage. Brantley briefly flirted with the transfer portal after spring ball, but decided to remain at MSU. Emblematic of the position group, he has experienced peaks and valleys, while also enduring injuries that have limited his effectiveness or sidelined him from activity (in large part due to his slight frame, most likely). More likely than not, Brantley will start at cornerback or play a heavy rotational role, and look to bounce back from a bit of a sophomore swoon. Angelo Grose (Senior; 5'10, 185 lbs; 28 games/25 starts/1,811 snaps) - The team's most battle-scarred defensive back, Grose is quickly approaching 2,000 defensive snaps. Positionally, Grose has held duties at safety and nickel back, though small in stature, he is a good tackler. That said, open space coverage has been challenging at times, particularly when tasked to handle wide receivers with explosive acceleration. Odds are he will once again be on the field at nickel or free safety, perhaps in less frequency and matchup or situation dependent. Chester Kimbrough (Redshirt Senior; 6'0, 185 lbs; 39 games/17 starts/957 snaps) - Kimbrough transferred from Florida to MSU in 2021 and has seen extensive playing time at cornerback and nickel back. While not quite adept at tackling as Grose, he has also been challenged with his coverage duties. Entering his third season with the Spartans, Kimbrough provides a seasoned option at two positions and has shown a propensity to find his hands on a loose ball. Michigan State has been woeful in turnover luck and turnover margin, having players improve those outcomes will be essential. Marqui Lowery Jr. (Redshirt Junior; 6'0, 180 lbs; 12 games/two starts/231 snaps) - A rangy cornerback who looks fluid enough to be one of the best defenders in coverage for the Spartans. However, Lowery has dealt with injuries in both seasons for MSU after transferring from Louisville in 2021. Unavailability has been an all-too-common occurrence for players on this roster. He has encouraging potential and will be in the running for a starting position, if he can stay healthy and show consistency in 2023. Justin White (Redshirt Senior; 5'9, 180 lbs; 21 games/237 snaps) - White has a unique background as he began at Division II Colorado Mesa in 2019, transferred to Michigan State in 2020 and sat out that season under the now defunct transfer rules. White has carved out a surprising career in East Lansing. To a degree he's alternated spots along with Kimbrough at cornerback and nickel. Regrettably, he was one of eight players (four of whom were defensive backs: White, Grose, Malcolm Jones and Khary Crump) who were suspended for the incident in the tunnel of Michigan Stadium. White provides experience and someone who can hit with force for his size. He also is an important special teams contributor, playing 247 snaps there over the past two seasons. Jaden Mangham (Sophomore; 6'2, 175 lbs; 9 games/two starts/229 snaps) - After getting solid experience as a true freshman, it will be a surprise if he isn't a starting safety in 2023, as that is widely expected to be the case. Mangham meets the eye test as a long athlete, but just requires additional development and seasoning. Mangham is slender, though, and could stand to add some weight. He is certainly a part of the new youth order recruited as the foundation of the program. His brother, Jaren Mangham, will play running back for the Spartans in 2023 as well, and both players will wear No. 1 on their jersey. Malik Spencer (Sophomore; 6'1, 195 lbs; five games/zero starts/56 snaps) - Spencer is widely expected to start at the other safety position, alongside Mangham. He did not play the first seven games of the season due to an injury. When he was on the field, he exhibited advanced tendencies (competency) for a true freshman. Spencer could be poised to be a breakout defender for the Spartans this season. Dillon Tatum (Sophomore; 5-11, 200 lbs; 12 games/one start/114 snaps) - His physique is stockier than many of the other defensive backs, with a lower body more akin to a running back (which he played in high school). At first blush, this appears to allow for a low center of gravity with good hips. During a recent media availability session, Tatum stated he was primarily working as a cornerback, but obviously has position flexibility to line up as a nickel back or safety as well. I am inclined to believe he will get a chance to play nickel due to his physical stature, yet he should see plenty of reps as an outside cornerback as well.

Michigan State defensive back Angelo Grose tackles Minnesota wide receiver Daniel Jackson on Sep 24, 2022 (© Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports)

Caleb Coley (Redshirt Freshman; 6'0 180 lbs; three games/zero starts/five snaps) - Originally a Vanderbilt commit, Coley flipped to Michigan State despite offers from multiple SEC schools and Clemson. He suffered a partially torn ACL as a senior in 2021, which likely slowed his process as a true freshman for the Spartans. I'm inclined to believe he will be a future starter at cornerback and will see meaningful snaps this season. Coley's name has been brought up in fall camp and he can work his way into a role in 2023. Khary Crump (Redshirt Junior; 6'0 180 lbs; six games/zero starts/11 snaps) - Crump received the harshest punishment from the Michigan tunnel incident, serving a four-game suspension to end the 2022 season, and facing an eight-game suspension in 2023 as mandated by the Big Ten Conference. Crump has been reinstated for team activities, though, and has been practicing throughout fall camp. He will be progressing through his fourth collegiate season as a cornerback after transferring from Arizona following the 2020 season. Malcolm Jones (Redshirt Freshman; 6'1, 200; three games/zero starts/zero defensive snaps) - To date, Jones has only appeared on special teams, but one could assume he will get some opportunities on defense in 2023, especially in the first two games of the year for the staff to evaluate his standard of play. Jones was the first of the suspended players to be reinstated to the team, as Tucker allowed him the practice ahead of the 2022 season finale versus Penn State. Khalil Majeed (Redshirt Sophomore; 5'11, 190 lbs; five games/zero starts/nine snaps) - An uncommon background, Majeed is an out-of-state walk-on who didn't play football in his last two years in high school. In 2019, he suffered a knee injury in lacrosse and did not play football, and in 2020, his school did not compete in football due to the coronavirus pandemic. Majeed has exhibited strong practices to the point and he was given opportunities in special teams and on defense last year as a safety. He provides depth and competition in the secondary, and will look to fight for a role. Ade Willie (Sophomore; 6'1, 190 lbs; six games/zero starts/four snaps) - An IMG Academy graduate with nice positional size for a cornerback. Willie's physical tools make for an intriguing prospect with upside. It will be interesting to see if he can earn meaningful defensive snaps in 2023. Note: Sixth-year senior Harold Joiner III is now officially listed as a linebacker on the most-updated roster. He was previously listed as a defensive back, and played running back in the past as well.

Newcomers

Defensive back Terry Roberts celebrates while playing for Iowa against Nevada on Sept. 17, 2022 (© Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Transfers Semar Melvin (Redshirt Senior; 6'0, 170 lbs; 23 games/zero starts/321 snaps) - Birds of a feather flock together, as Melvin joins a Michigan State program that has multiple players and staff who were previously at the University of Wisconsin, such as Tucker (as a player), tight end Jaylan Franklin and running back Jalen Berger. A lengthy cornerback with substantial games under his belt who improves the depth of the position group. Unfortunately his career development has been slowed due to notable time on the trainer's table. Terry Roberts (Graduate; 5'11, 180 lbs; 33 games/four starts/441 snaps) - Roberts initially transferred to Miami (FL.) this summer, but re-entered the portal and was an under-the-radar add for the Spartans after popping up on an Instagram Reel on Michigan State football's official account in June. He started at cornerback in three of the five games he appeared in for Iowa last season. Iowa had two cornerbacks who received All-Big Ten honors, as Cooper DeJean was awarded first-team recognition and Riley Moss was voted a second-team member. Personally, I'm bullish on any defensive back who was coached by defensive coordinator Phil Parker on one of the best defenses in the nation. Perhaps unspectacular, but Roberts projects at minimum as a quality contributor. He will be in the mix as a starter for this team as well, though. Roberts is a strong late addition to the Spartans by Tucker and the staff. READ: Michigan State Film Room: Transfers Terry Roberts and Alante Brown Armorion Smith (Redshirt Sophomore; 6'1 205 lbs; 12 games/zero starts/185 snaps) - A young safety who transferred in from Cincinnati and can provide depth and challenge for a starting role, if healthy. Smith has a good frame, and is a Michigan native who is a hard-hitter. Spartans Illustrated's Chase Glasser broke down Smith's film, and noted that Smith could improve as a tackler, but has some good tools.

Michigan State 2023 three-star defensive back signee Chance Rucker while at Billy Ryan High School in Denton, Texas (Rivals)

Incoming freshmen Chance Rucker (True feshmam, 6'1, 180 lbs) - Good size for his slated spot at cornerback. Rucker enrolled in the January and murmurs exist that he is advanced despite his youth, and is the odds-on favorite to contribute first among the incoming freshman defensive backs. With that said, due to the abundance of experience at cornerback and the large group overall of defensive backs, I find it unlikely he will get significant snaps early. However, he is an underclassman to watch, as defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton recently named Rucker as a young player standing out in fall camp and getting some reps with the ones. Sean Brown (True freshman; 6'3, 190 lbs) - A large framed, fast athlete who is raw, but draws interest. Brown suffered an injury his senior season in high school, but is up to full speed at present moment. It sounds like Brown has spent a lot of time at cornerback thus far, but can certainly play as a safety as well. Like Rucker, Brown was recently named by Hazelton as a young player who is standing out and could work his way into the playing rotation. Philipp Davis (True freshman., 6'1, 175 lbs) - As a true freshman defensive back who didn't enroll until the summer, it is probable he will spend the season redshirting, gaining weight and working through the learning process on and off the field. Davis has a nice skill set for the future. Eddie Pleasant III (True freshman., 5'11, 175 lbs) - Essentially in the same situation as Davis, and due to the current rules, players can appear in four games and maintain their redshirt status. Pleasant and Davis could certainly earn a role on special teams and hope to work their way into the defensive rotation as well. With that said, there was a lot of competition in Pleasant's recruitment, with Tucker saying MSU was "lucky" to sign him. Pleasant has all the makings to be a potentially strong cornerback in the future. Brandon Lewis (True freshman, 5'11, 170 pounds) - Walk-on out of Lansing Catholic High School Caleb Gash (True freshman, 6'0, 170 pounds) - Walk-on out of South Lyon East High School In closing, a review of this position group suggests Michigan State is in improved circumstance with its defensive backfield. There are many players fighting for roles. With that said, it is essential the starters and main contributors enjoy good health and are available. Also, some reliable and consistent pass rush must materialize to aid the back-end defenders. Lastly, the Spartans are due for some turnover luck, in 2022 they had the fewest interceptions in the nation, with only two.