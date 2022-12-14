Michigan State is adding to its cornerback depth as Wisconsin transfer Semar Melvin announced his commitment to the Spartans on Wednesday, via Twitter.

In anticipation of Jim Leonhard's (his primary recruiter) departure from the Wisconsin staff, Melvin committed to MSU, no doubt in part to the fact that he had preexisting relationships with MSU staffers Saeed Khalif (general manager/executive director of player personnel and recruiting) and Jensen Gebhardt (recruiting operations coordinator, who were formerly employed at Wisconsin.

Melvin will have two years of eligibility remaining. He played in eight games for Wisconsin in 2022 and registered six total tackles and two defended passes. He has played in 20 games and notched 20 tackles.

While he mostly figures as a depth piece, given departures in the secondary, he could compete for a starting or contributing role.

Melvin was a three-star recruit out of Fort Lauderdale in 2018. Coming out of high school, in addition to Wisconsin, he had offers from Oklahoma, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Louisville, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Purdue, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Boston College, among other suitors.