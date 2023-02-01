Just a few weeks after taking an official visit to East Lansing, 2023 three-star defensive back Philipp Davis is officially the newest member of the Spartan family with the announcement of his commitment today. He will also sign his National Letter of Intent and officially become a Spartan on Wednesday.

Davis spoke with Spartans Illustrated to discuss his commitment and why he chose Michigan State. "I decided to commit because I like how the program is set up for me as a student athlete," Davis said." "My goal at MSU is to graduate with my degree, win the Jim Thorpe award (awarded to the top defensive back in college football), and declare for the NFL Draft."

Because of a breakout senior season where Davis helped lead his team to its first ever state title, Davis gained interest from Michigan State late in the recruitment process. The Lake Wales, Florida native held two offers -- one from Toledo and one from Michigan State. The timing didn't matter to Davis, though. "I'm blessed," Davis said. I'm thankful for the opportunity and I'm going to take advantage of it." Davis finished the year with 46 tackles, 13 pass break ups, eight interceptions, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Courtesy of Philipp Davis' Instagram (@psowxvy)