Michigan State is deep into fall camp and will begin the 2023 regular season against Central Michigan on Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. Eastern Time on FS1. Leading up to the 2023 season opener, Spartans Illustrated has been previewing each positional group and breaking down the personnel for MSU. Below is a roundup of each entry in the positional preview series. This post will be updated as more articles in the series are released. Note: Some previews were published before the beginning of fall camp, prior to any known injuries or positional changes.

Quarterbacks

Running backs

Will Michigan State's running backs room improve in 2022? Nathan Carter, Jaren Mangham, Jalen Berger and others are looking to lead the rushing attack back to prominence. Read more about the running backs here. RELATED: Michigan State running backs ready to compete, bounce back in 2023

Wide receivers

There is a lot of production to be replaced in the wide receivers room, and a lot of competition, with a healthy mix of veterans and youth. Who will step up beside Tre Mosley and Montorie Foster Jr.? Take a more in depth look at the receivers here. RELATED: Tre Mosley set to lead Michigan State in 2023: 'Leader my whole life'

Tight ends

Will any tight ends emerge behind Maliq Carr? Will the blocking from the tight end position improve? There a lot of new faces in the room. Check them out here. Related: Michigan State offensive coordinator Jay Johnson updates the offense

Offensive line

Healthy (for the most part), and with improved depth and more experience, the MSU offensive line could take a serious step forward in 2023. Here is a full breakdown of the 2023 offensive line. Related: Establishing consistency is a theme for Chris Kapilovic, MSU offensive line

Defensive line

Perhaps Michigan State's deepest position, the Spartans used the offseason to bolster the defensive line through the transfer portal and high school recruiting ranks. MSU also returns several contributors from 2022. Read all about defensive line here. Related: Michigan State DL coach Diron Reynolds: "I've got a bunch of alpha dogs"

Defensive backs

There are many players in the secondary who are fighting for roles. With a mix of returners transfers and youth, the defensive backfield could have many contributors in 2023, and looks to improve in pass coverage compared to the past two years. We detail the defensive backs room here. Related: Michigan State DB Dillon Tatum on Secondary: 'I see competition every day'