The Michigan State football program opened fall camp on Thursday and one of the major points of emphasis on the team this season is the secondary.

The defensive backfield has been an area of concern for the Spartans the past two seasons as the team has struggled in pass coverage. It is still an area of concern heading into fall camp with the departure of veteran leader and safety Xavier Henderson.

Sophomore defensive back Dillon Tatum is one of many players vying for playing time in the secondary. He has the opportunity to earn a major role in 2023, and spoke to the media after MSU’s first fall practice on Thursday.

“Having X (Henderson) as part of the secondary, he was just like a literal player coach,” Tatum said. “(He was) another coach that was back there helping you every step of the way.”

Losing Henderson was certainly not ideal for the Spartans. However, Tatum and some young players did get some burn last season due to MSU having an injury-ridden roster.

“I do believe that sticking us young guys, like how we did last year, into the fire really early, helped us get experience and now we can help spread that experience through to the young guys that are here now and help them realize, without our class, their class and the class behind them, we're not gonna do very well,” Tatum said.

Tatum is going into his true sophomore season. As a true freshman in 2022, he was thrown into the fire that is Big Ten football. He played in all 12 of the Spartans’ games, including getting his first career start against Penn State, playing at the cornerback position . Tatum touched on some of the differences between being a first-year guy and now being a more experienced player just one season later.

“Not knowing a lot (about) what to do as a true freshman, so now I'm second year knowing what to do,” Tatum said about his growth. “Now I can help these younger guys that are asking myself what to do and it is running a lot smoother. (It’s) become a lot easier just playing football.”

Tatum and the secondary goes up against a wide receiver room in practice that has a few question marks behind Tre Mosley. Who’s going to be the second guy and third guy in that room? Will it be some of the other second-year players like Tyrell Henry, Jaron Glover or Antonio Gates Jr.?

“I see speed, lots of speed, great hands and I feel like they want to come in and play ball,” Tatum said about the young receivers. "I feel like my class (2022 class) ... is gonna play a lot here at Michigan State. So we can go really far, as long as we maintain focus and then set an example for the younger guys.”

Along with the positional battle in the receiver room, there is a lot of competition in the defensive back room. In fact, that might be the group most competition on the entire roster.

“I see competition every single day,” Tatum said. “I think at the corner position, especially, there’s a big competition going and I'm lucky to be a part of it.”

Tatum prides himself on being versatile. Versatility is one trait NFL scouts look for in prospects. The ability to play cornerback, nickel back, strong safety and other positions in the defensive backfield could be a deciding factor for some teams to sign a player or not.

Tatum said he is primarily playing cornerback in practice right now, but he sees himself going far at the nickel and strong safety position. He also said playing corner will help with his versatility. Additionally, Tatum noted that he is working on returning kickoffs and punts.

No matter the team, a quarterback competition is always going to garner a lot of attention. Tatum has had an interesting perspective because he’s gone up against Noah Kim and Katin Houser in drills.

“I think they want it and I think it's going really well,” Tatum said about the quarterback competition.

Tatum arrived at the media availability sessions in a golf cart alongside Houser. He is impressed with the quarterbacks' mobility and ball placement.

“We rolled over here on the golf cart together, me and Katin (Houser), and I’m like, ‘Man, all you guys can run,’” Tatum said. “I also tell them, I’m like, ‘I hate that out route one.’ I’m off and it’s just wide open. I can’t do nothing about it. They’re like, ‘Well, yeah, I know.’”

Players reported to fall camp on Wednesday. MSU also unveiled its new football locker room inside the Tom Izzo Football Building on Wednesday.

“I’m really excited,” Tatum said about the locker room. “It is very nice. I posted it on my social media and people are like, ‘Man, that looks like a spaceship.’

“It is sweet. Very exciting and thankful, blessed to be here, to work with this team and especially with the locker room coming back, we can build better relationships as a team.”

As a young player, Tatum will look to take a major step up in 2023, and help lead the defensive backfield.