Football is officially back. While it will still be a few more weeks before the regular season games begin, Michigan State kicked off its 2023 preseason camp on Thursday. The Spartans wore helmets, jerseys, and shorts, and participated in a 90-minute morning outdoor practice session. Afterward, Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker addressed the media about what he saw from his team in the first practice of the new campaign. Overall, Tucker was happy with the energy, execution and communication he saw from his team. He also praised the job that head coach of strength and conditioning Jason Novak and his staff did with the players throughout the summer. "We had a really good first day of practice," Tucker said. "I was pleased with what I saw. Players played fast and it was efficient. We had a very productive day. We could tell the players are in really good shape. Coach Novak and his staff have done a phenomenal job with these guys, getting them in shape mentally and physically. It showed that they were able to play fast today and we finish strong. Really good effort on special teams as well."

The first day of practice is always something Tucker looks forward to, and while some players may feel butterflies in their stomachs, the team was eager to get on the practice field as well. Tucker could not have asked for the day to go much smoother. "Day one is always special," Tucker said. "We all work in the out-of-season ... You don't know exactly what it's gonna look like until you actually get them out there (on the practice field) — get them on the grass, get them lined up, start doing the drills. It was as good of a first day as I've been around in terms of guys knowing what to do and the practice organization. I took very few notes today in terms of what we need to improve in terms of practice organization and attention to detail, all that was there.” Tucker mentioned there may have been some "nervous energy" from the young players, and even the new coaches on staff, but that that is natural. He also noted the team has a lot of veterans on the team, which he views as a plus. Tucker said that the team had around 35 guys who raised their hands when he asked who was a fourth-year, fifth-year or sixth-year player. "The first day is a time to get out there and get to work, and it's one day at a time," Tucker said.

New season, new locker room

While Thursday was the opening practice, players actually reported to camp on Wednesday and had meetings throughout the afternoon. The players also had a special surprise on Wednesday as the brand new locker room was unveiled. The locker room is the first stage of the upcoming Tom Izzo Football Building. "The players got the chance to see the new locker room and that was pretty exciting," Tucker noted.

Tucker likened the players' reactions to the new locker room to the same type of vibe that would exist after a huge victory. It was a special moment for the team. "You don't really get that type of excitement in the locker room unless it's after a big win," Tucker said. "It was a very similar type of feel. I was happy for the guys to finally get back home. So we'll be in there from now on for preseason camp and throughout the season." Interestingly, it was actually former Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio who told Mel Tucker that he needed to upgrade the facilities. Tucker was aware when he took the job in East Lansing that changes would need to be made in terms of facilities if he was going to accomplish his goal of recruiting the top players in the country, and he also wants to support the current players as best he can. Being able to see how the players reacted to the new locker room made Tucker happy. "That was my first experience in all the places I've been to see players going to a new locker room," Tucker said. "It means a lot for our team, it means a lot to players, but it means a lot for our program. One of the first things that Coach Dantonio told me once I got here in February 2020 was, 'Hey, Mel, you've got to get a new facility. We've got to get that done here.' And I knew that, we were toward the bottom of the league (in facilities), it's really hard to recruit that way. "Not only do you want to get the players here, you want them to have a good experience while they're here. A locker room like that, it shows a commitment to excellence and pouring into our players and caring about them and wanting them to have the best facilities."

View of Michigan State's brand new locker room in the Tom Izzo Football Building (Michigan State Athletics)

Tucker noted that the team was "displaced" last year as they had to use the locker room in Spartan Stadium as the new one was being built. This caused "challenges" according to Tucker, as guys had to take bikes, scooters and other modes of transportation from the locker room to the meeting rooms. Tucker said the players would complain about the inconvenience, and not having their own space to come together and hang out in the locker room. Now the players will have that opportunity again, and that is why the new locker room is such a big deal. "(The excitement) wasn't so much, 'Hey, we've got a new locker room," Tucker said. "(It was), 'We've got our home back,' (and that) is probably more important."

Another view of Michigan State's brand new locker room in the Tom Izzo Football Building (Michigan State Athletics)

"I'm excited about this team"

As Tucker mentioned last week at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis, he likes his 2023 squad. Tucker thinks the depth from top to bottom of the roster has improved and that it is the most talented team he's had in his tenure. While expectations are low from a national level, the Spartans' goal is to win now. However, a lot of work needs to be done before the team can reach its goals. "Like I said at Big Ten Media Days last week, I'm excited about this team," Tucker said. "We've got a lot of talent and a lot good players. (We have) a really good coaching staff, top to bottom, but we've got a lot to work to do." Tucker and the Michigan State players have often used words such as "hunger," "determination," and "focus" throughout the spring and summer. A lot of players feel a chip on their shoulders after a disappointing 5-7 campaign and with many people counting them out in 2023. Tucker mentioned that he can notice the players' attitudes and focus level by observing their behaviors in meetings and on the practice field. "I can really measure those things by how they go about their business, for the coaches and players," Tucker said. "Preparation for meetings, you come in and the guys are ready — they've got their notebooks out and they're sitting up straight. Transition between meetings — you go from team meetings to the specials teams meetings to the (offense) and (defense) meetings — guys are on top and they're moving quickly. "Then, how they transition on the field from drill to drill, working with a sense of urgency. How they finish plays and finish drills, that was a big point of emphasis. (From) start to finish, guys are finishing through the line, finishing through the cone, and that shows me that they're hungry and focused. There's a sense of urgency." While he is looking for those certain characteristics from his players, one thing Tucker has been adamant about leading up to the season is the improved depth and overall talent level on the team. In fact, Tucker is not the only person who has noticed the improved depth. "Much improved," Tucker said about the depth. "I was just talking to one of my good friends who is an NFL scout and that's the first thing he mentioned to me (was the improved depth). He's been coming here every year, even before I got here, and he could tell that we've added some players, especially on the defensive line and up front. So it's really evident in those two areas — offensive line and defensive line — with bigger guys, more guys available and capable. We've also added three running backs. So we definitely have a lot of competition at each position."

Personnel notes

Of note, redshirt senior center Nick Samac was at practice today, but did not participate. It's unclear if this will be a lingering issue for Samac, but with the veteran out, that allowed less experienced guys such as redshirt junior Dallas Fincher (who was filling in for Samac on the first group), redshirt sophomore Kevin Wigenton II, and others to get more practice reps. Tucker also noted that redshirt sophomore Geno VanDeMark, who has played primarily at right guard, could step in at center if needed as well. One thing that Tucker knows for sure is that assistant head coach/offensive line coach/run game coordinator Chris Kapilovic ("Coach Kap") will have his guys ready, no matter who is playing. "Those are good players and we brought them there to play," Tucker said about the offensive linemen. Geno VanDeMark can play in there (at center). Coach Kap, as you know, is a really good coach. He can develop players and guys have to learn multiple positions. I feel good about our depth there. You're talking about Nick (Samac) being out, but you're (also) talking about three other guys that can play the spot. I'm not sure we were in that position a year ago." Tucker was also asked if any of the transfers of true freshmen who arrived in the summer have impressed. While a lot of the newcomers have stood out to Tucker early on, he brought up three specific names. Tucker noted that true freshman quarterback Sam Leavitt, Colorado transfer defensive tackle Jalen Sami and North Carolina transfer kicker Jonathan Kim were some of the newcomers who have caught his eye. He called Sami a "massive human being" but "light on his feet." Tucker credited Kim's leg strength and said that the "ball jumps off" his foot. As for Leavitt, Tucker credited his athleticism, competitiveness and intelligence. While he singled out those players, Tucker was pleased with the whole team — both the newcomers and returners — and the atmosphere at the opening practice of the season. "I was just impressed with the whole group," Tucker noted. "It's a better vibe with this group. We talk about toughness, discipline and being selfless. I told the guys if we could be a selfless football team, and everyone could just buy into the team concept, buy into something that's bigger than themselves, then we'll have a really good chance to have a good season." Tucker also spoke about quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, 100 years of Spartan Stadium, improved team chemistry, mental health and more. Spartans Illustrated will have more on Tucker's comments about these topics in the very near future. Check back often.

