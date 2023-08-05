The Michigan State football program has several position battles to pay attention to throughout 2023 fall camp, but perhaps none more crucial than its quarterback competition. It's a "three-guy race," according to MSU head coach Mel Tucker. With two-year starter Payton Thorne transferring to Auburn, it is time for the Spartans to usher in a new era at the quarterback position. Redshirt junior Noah Kim, redshirt freshman Katin Houser and true freshman Sam Leavitt will compete for the starting job, while redshirt junior walk-on Andrew Schorfhaar will push those three guys as well. All three players vying for the starting spot lack experience, but the talent, determination and competitive spirit all seem to be there in the quarterbacks room. The player who earns the role will need to be the most consistent and be able to out-execute the other two, while also stepping up as a team leader. Tucker and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Jay Johnson — whom Tucker praises for the job he's done developing the quarterbacks thus far — have 25 total camp practices to determine a starter before the season opener versus Central Michigan on Sept. 1. "What I saw today was a really good competition," Tucker said about the quarterbacks after the first practice. "I was impressed with those guys ... Very good competition, a lot of good balls being thrown, really good communication, guys were on the same page with the formations and checks. It was good work out of that group."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5RdWFydGVyYmFja3MgTm9haCBLaW0gKE5vLiAxMCkgYW5kIFNhbSBM ZWF2aXR0IChOby4gNCkuPGJyPjxicj5LaW0gd29yZSBOby4gMTQgcHJldmlv dXNseS4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2hXYkRHSzdOZjMiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oV2JER0s3TmYzPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFJ5YW4gTyYj Mzk7QmxlbmVzcyAoQHJ5YW5vYmxlbmVzcykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9yeWFub2JsZW5lc3Mvc3RhdHVzLzE2ODcxMDI0NzQxNjE4 ODkyODA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXVndXN0IDMsIDIwMjM8L2E+ PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0 Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+ PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Noah Kim and Katin Houser discuss what it will take to win the job

Following Thursday's opening practice, both Kim and Houser were made available to talk to the media. The quarterbacks were asked what it would take to win the starting job and take over Michigan State's offense. "Coach Tuck says it all the time, the big thing about quarterback, you have to have the confidence of the team, and you have to execute," Kim said on Thursday. "It starts in practice. Every single day is being watched, every single day they're grading all of us quarterbacks. You've got to execute at a high level and you've got to do the things that they're telling you to do ... not doing too much. The last thing is just being a leader and having command of everybody on the team."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZnIiIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5OT0FIIEtJTSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vV1lkZUhOdkl2 bSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1dZZGVITnZJdm08L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg U3BhcnRhbnMgSWxsdXN0cmF0ZWQgKEBTcGFydGFuc1JpdmFscykgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TcGFydGFuc1JpdmFscy9zdGF0dXMv MTY4NzIyMDgwODY4NTM1OTEwNT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BdWd1 c3QgMywgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Similarly, Houser also preached the importance of listening to the coaches and executing. "I feel like the biggest thing is just to do what the coaches ask you," Houser said. "Coaches have a specific plan for what they want you to do. They want you to execute, they want you to put the ball in the playmakers' hands, and I feel like I can do that. That's the key to winning the job." Both Kim and Houser noted that their focus is not necessarily on competing against each other right now, but more so on playing their best game and making plays against the defense in practice. The goal for both players is to prepare the team as best as they can throughout fall camp. "It's interesting, I'm not really looking too much into it, honestly, " Houser said about the quarterback competition. "I'm focused on the team right now. The quarterback room kind of talked about that we're not really thinking about competition (in terms of) competing with one another, we're competing with our defense. We're trying to beat our defense right now in fall camp. So that's my focus right now for this month of work." While a portion of the Spartan fan base may feel like the starting QB is Kim's job to lose at this juncture, he is not making any assumptions that he will be named the starter. His process is to work as hard as possible, do the things he needs to do, improve every day, and let everything else play out. "I think it's different for everybody, but for me personally, I try not to look into it as that (as if I'm the guy)," Kim said. "I try to look into it as I'm still putting my head down, I'm still working and I'm still trying to earn my spot. As I'm on the field, every play that I'm doing, I'm still trying to earn it from the team, I'm trying to building confidence every single day. "So I'm not looking at the big picture, I'm just trying to focus on the day-to-day things — what I need to do that day or on that play or whatever it is, I'm just trying to focus on that. If I keep stacking those things, everything will take care of itself."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ib3VzZXIgdG8gdGlnaHQgZW5kIEphY2sgTmlja2VsIGhlcmUgKE5v LiA4NykuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9GTjg2MERuRXh6Ij5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20vRk44NjBEbkV4ejwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBSeWFuIE8m IzM5O0JsZW5lc3MgKEByeWFub2JsZW5lc3MpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vcnlhbm9ibGVuZXNzL3N0YXR1cy8xNjg3MTEzMjkxOTM0 Njk5NTIwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkF1Z3VzdCAzLCAyMDIzPC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

During Tucker's tenure, he has not typically announced a starting quarterback to the public prior to the first game. In 2021, when Thorne won the starting job over Temple transfer Anthony Russo, not many people knew until right up until game time of the first contest against Northwestern that season. The reasoning Tucker often gives for keeping a lot of information to himself is because he does not want to give the opponents the competitive advantage of knowing ahead of time. It would not be shocking to see the process play out the same way in 2023 as it did in 2021, but Kim and Houser are ready for whatever happens. "I think you have to," Kim said when asked if he is preparing as if the competition will go up until the first game. "I think you have to put your head down and work. Nothing is given to you, you have to earn everything you get, so that's my mindset. But at the same time, you have the leadership. If I'm going to be the starter, I've got to have the right mindset in practice and stuff like that. So, there are many ways to approach this competition, so I'm just focusing on me and what I need to do with the team." Houser knows that the coaches have a process and need time to evaluate. The decision won't be rushed, and Houser is willing to compete for as long as it takes. "It is what it is," Houser said when asked if he likes the competition potentially going all the way up to the first game. "The coaches need to make a decision and they take as much time as they need. I feel like I just gotta be ready at all times. Even if I'm not the starter day one, I feel like I gotta be ready at all times to go out and play." While the two quarterbacks are in a heated competition, along with Leavitt, they have grown to be good friends and have a strong relationship. No matter what happens, they support each other. "Me and Noah are pretty close," Houser said about Kim. "So we kind of just talked about it. We understood that it was gonna be a quarterback competition. We knew that we were gonna have to compete against each other, but we're friends, and we know what we have to do. We just have to do what the coaches want us to do. So just going out there and having fun playing football is the biggest thing. (We're) not trying to look too much at the competition, just going out there and trying to play."

Leadership lessons learned from Payton Thorne

Michigan State quarterbacks talk to offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Jay Johnson (Marvin Hall/Spartans Illustrated)

Both Kim and Houser were surprised to learn of Thorne's departure. While they heard some rumors leading up to his transfer, it was not expected beforehand. While Thorne was entrenched in the quarterback battle in the spring with Kim and Houser, the trio had a strong relationship. Thorne also helped the younger QBs on certain aspects of their games, especially leadership. "I didn't see it coming," Kim said about Thorne leaving. "Payton is a good friend of mine. We still stay in contact and we were golfing (recently). It's hard to explain my emotions about why he left, but I supported him. I sent him a text, called him, congratulated him when he chose his school. I'm happy for him and I hope he does well (at Auburn)." Regardless, Kim was ready to compete for the role of starting quarterback in 2023. In the spring, the coaches told the team that every position, including quarterback, was open. "I think I saw it as my opportunity to compete for the (starting) spot whether he was here or not," Kim said about Thorne. "That's just how I took it. (Thorne) leaving didn't really change anything for me or change my mindset at all. I think it's just a better opportunity for me and Katin (Houser) and Sam (Leavitt) and Drew Schorfhaar to get in there and compete." Houser was caught off guard by Thorne's decision, but knew that it was an opportunity for him. "I heard rumors before (it happened), but just hearing the news, I kind of figured that's where he was going," Houser said about Thorne's decision to transfer. "It was kind of a shock because he was a leader for our team. I realized that there was going to be a vacancy for the spot, so just understanding that and realizing that was my chance to step up and take the job was something I took really seriously." Thorne also taught Houser how to lead a team and Houser is committed to applying Thorne's lessons to the 2023 team. "He was a guy that came in and was a really good leader for our team," Houser said about Thorne. "I took some advice from him to be able to implement (that leadership) to this team for sure." When asked further about how he has grown as a leader, and what he hopes to show in that area this season, Houser noted that it's a continual process, but something he is ready to do for his squad. "I feel like I've had to learn how to be a leader for sure," Houser said. "I feel like being a leader is not about just myself. I feel like I can empower other people on my team, so just bringing guys along with me. We have a rule: being a leader is to set the example, hold each other account. So, that's the role of being a teammate."